Accountant - Bass Coast Team
Love what you do and where you do it! At Highview, we believe that great work starts with the right people and a supportive environment.
We’re an award-winning accounting and financial advisory firm with offices across Victoria and Queensland, and we’re looking for an experienced Bookkeeper to join our Bass Coast team on a part-time basis – 3 days / week minimum.
Key Duties:
• Bookkeeping & payroll processing
• BAS preparation
• Liaising with the ATO
• Assisting with client queries
• Bank reconciliations & general bookkeeping tasks
About You:
• Experienced in Xero, QuickBooks Online, MYOB & Reckon
• Strong communication skills
• Public Practice experience preferred
• Primary production industry experience essential
Why Join Us:
• Flexible work options and hybrid arrangements
• Study support and ongoing professional development
• Clear career progression pathways
This is a permanent full-time role. Applicants must have full Australian work rights.
Keen to learn more? Send your CV and a cover letter sharing why you’re the right fit for the role to our People & Culture Manager, Rosanne Brownlee, at
rosanne@highview.com.au.