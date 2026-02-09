Accountant - Bass Coast Team

Love what you do and where you do it! At Highview, we believe that great work starts with the right people and a supportive environment.

We’re an award-winning accounting and financial advisory firm with offices across Victoria and Queensland, and we’re looking for an experienced Bookkeeper to join our Bass Coast team on a part-time basis – 3 days / week minimum.

Key Duties:

• Bookkeeping & payroll processing

• BAS preparation

• Liaising with the ATO

• Assisting with client queries

• Bank reconciliations & general bookkeeping tasks

About You:

• Experienced in Xero, QuickBooks Online, MYOB & Reckon

• Strong communication skills

• Public Practice experience preferred

• Primary production industry experience essential

Why Join Us:

• Flexible work options and hybrid arrangements

• Study support and ongoing professional development

• Clear career progression pathways

This is a permanent full-time role. Applicants must have full Australian work rights.

Keen to learn more? Send your CV and a cover letter sharing why you’re the right fit for the role to our People & Culture Manager, Rosanne Brownlee, at

rosanne@highview.com.au.