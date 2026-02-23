Affordable and dedicated care at Korumburra Medical Centre

Dr Edward Watkins, Dr Diane Reino and Dr Nishama Gamage have recently joined Korumburra Medical Centre as Registrars, as has Dr Akbar Jamal who isn’t pictured. A03_0826

THE introduction of bulk billing and four Registrars joining the team are a couple of exciting recent developments at Korumburra Medical Centre, along with stepping in to help patients whose Leongatha clinic closed.

The switch to bulk billing occurred in November, with Practice Manager Lissa Bain saying almost all patients are bulk billed, the only exceptions being for certain procedures that aren’t covered for that.

She explained the billing decision was driven by the cost-of-living challenges people are facing.

“We are happy to do that; it helps our community including the elderly,” Ms Bain said.

For the billing change to be introduced, all the Centre’s doctors had to agree.

While some other clinics in the area haven’t had space to take on displaced Leongatha patients, Korumburra Medical Centre was in a surprisingly good position to do so.

“I must have had my crystal ball, because I employed more doctors than I normally do,” Ms Bain said of a decision made well before the Leongatha closure.

A ‘duty doctor’ is available most days, starting a shift without any appointments to be available for urgent bookings for people such as those without scripts or anyone who has woken up feeling unwell.

When Sentinel-Times visited on Thursday, nine patients new to the clinic were booked in for the following day, demonstrating the Medical Centre’s ability to welcome new clients, something it achieves while continuing to care for its existing patients.

Korumburra Medical Centre had approximately 5,500 active patients prior to the Leongatha closure, that number having since risen to around 6,000.

“I’m so happy we’ve been able to help out,” Ms Bain said.

Korumburra Medical Centre’s four new Registrars have come onboard this year.

Dr Edward ‘Eddy’ Watkins has been working as an ICU Fellow, with extensive knowledge of medicine, and is now following his dream of becoming a GP, keen on getting to know his patients.

He has a keen interest in emergency medicine and a Master of Medicine in Critical Care.

Dr Akbar Jamal has emergency and critical care experience through his work at The Alfred Hospital.

He has worked at Monash Clayton Hospital in ICU and in Queensland hospitals as a Resident Medical Officer.

Dr Jamal is dedicated to being a country GP and getting to know his patients, with that commitment arising from his wide clinical experience and wanting to build long term therapeutic relationships with his patients.

Dr Diane Reino has worked in Tasmania as a Resident training officer and for the past 12 months as a Registrar at Foster Medical Centre.

She has worked in Psychiatry at the Kingston Centre and in Gastroenterology and Endocrinology at Dandenong Hospital and also spending time in ICU at Monash Medical Centre.

Dr Reino is dedicated to her patients and is looking forward to getting to know them.

Dr Nishama Gamage is a compassionate practitioner with over six years of clinical experience across general practice, emergency medicine, orthopaedics, paediatrics and obstetrics and gynaecology.

She is experienced in hospital and rural general practice and is committed to ongoing care for her patients.

In addition to its strong team of doctors and nurses, Korumburra Medical Centre offers a wide range of Allied Health services.

Those include a physiotherapist who is onsite two days a week, also running gentle exercise classes for those over 50 next door to the clinic and making home visits.

A psychologist sees patients aged 18 and over once a week.

Pod Podiatry is present three days a week, with that set to increase to five days a week soon.

HearCare and sleep analysis are other available services, along with injury management provided by MP Sports Physicians.