Aussie joy in South Gippsland

“The event celebrated not only an important personal milestone for the new citizens, but also the rich cultural diversity that continues to strengthen and enrich South Gippsland."

South Gippsland’s new Aussies are celebrated at the shire’s latest Citizenship ceremony, being joined by councillors Brad Snell (Deputy Mayor), John Kennedy, Nathan Hersey (Mayor), and Member for Gippsland Mary Aldred.

THE NEWEST Aussies in South Gippsland were celebrated at Wednesday’s Citizenship Ceremony in the Leongatha Memorial Hall, the 15 conferees reflecting Australia’s multi-cultural nature.

They came from Vietnam, New Zealand, Mauritius, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India, Ireland, the United States and the United Kingdom, formally pledging their commitment to Australia, surrounded by family, friends and community members.

“The event celebrated not only an important personal milestone for the new citizens, but also the rich cultural diversity that continues to strengthen and enrich South Gippsland,” the council stated.

During the ceremony, Mayor Hersey and Member for Monash Mary Aldred spoke of the importance of the occasion and the joy of welcoming new Aussie citizens, even if they have long called Australia home, Mary describing Australian citizenship as “the greatest gift any of us can ever wish for”.

“It was a privilege to welcome our newest citizens and celebrate this moment with them and their families,” Cr Hersey said afterwards.

One of the new citizens, Rose-Marie Waterhouse reflected on the significance of the event.

“The Citizenship Ceremony was much more moving than I expected, and all my friends who joined me loved the occasion too,” she said.

Thanking council for arranging such a special and moving ceremony, Ms Waterhouse declared, “I feel very different today, now that I am a dinky di Aussie!”

The new citizens include:

Rose-Marie Waterhouse

Rose-Marie came to Australia from the UK in 1969 seeing hope of a better future, with that proving to be the case, being especially pleased to retire to South Gippsland where she loves exploring the towns and national parks.

Karl Edgarton

Karl has found that he was able to offer his family a better life in Australia due to the work opportunities. After looking around Victoria, he fell in love with South Gippsland and knew he had found his forever home. He enjoys the pace of life, scenery and the friendliness. The outdoor lifestyle and the location so close to the city, the best of both worlds.

Priya Gopee

Her mother sent her to Australia from Mauritius for further studies and a better lifestyle. She decided to study nursing and help as many people as she can. She has been nursing for nearly 14 years and she promised herself that she would look after people the way she could not care for her father and mother. The loss of her parents gave her passion to do her job better.

She really enjoys the peace and quiet of South Gippsland. The community is great and always there when ever she needed help.

Christiaan Hougaard

Christiaan emigrated from New Zealand to be closer to his grandkids. South Gippsland has offered them better work opportunities. He enjoys the beaches and rolling green hills.

Johanna Hougaard

Johanna emigrated from New Zealand to be closer to her kids and grandchildren. South Gippsland has offered them better work opportunities. She enjoys the small town and beaches nearby where she lives.

Rachiel Kagonda

Rachiel’s family moved to Australia as skilled migrants in 2004, in search of a better life for their children, and future generations. They wished for their children to experience a peaceful life and to have opportunities to grow and pursue their dreams and desires.

Living first in Rosebud, Rachiel moved to South Gippsland to join her husband, who loves the outdoors and farming. The beautiful landscape, welcoming community and opportunities that contribute to local agriculture made it feel like the right place to call Australia home.

Hashantha Dayananda

Hashantha moved to Australia in search of better opportunities, a high quality of life, and a safe and welcoming environment to build his future.

He was drawn to South Gippsland for its peaceful lifestyle, strong community spirit, and the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally.

He really enjoys the natural beauty, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle in South Gippsland. It feels like a supportive and close-knit community that he’s proud to be part of.

Noel O’Donnell

Noel first came to Australia in 2005 with the Irish Deaf Olympics teams playing soccer. He loved it here. This led to a return trip in 2009 to the east coast and in 2019 to Leongatha where his sister lives. He secured work on a local dairy farm which suits perfectly as the countryside is very similar to Ireland.

Noel really enjoys playing soccer with the Leongatha Knights, golfing and spending time at the local beaches. He has three nephews with whom he enjoys spending time.

Farid Ahmad Asghari

Farid’s family came to Australia seeking safety, stability, and a better future after growing up in Afghanistan during difficult times.

He was drawn to South Gippsland for its peaceful lifestyle, opportunities, and strong sense of community, which allowed him to focus on his personal and professional growth.

He enjoys the natural beauty, calm environment, and the welcoming community. It is a place where he feels comfortable and connected.

Divya Bobbili

Divya came to Australia for the quality of life and education and she found it a welcoming place.

She has found South Gippsland very beautiful and friendly. She enjoys the relaxed lifestyle in this region as well as the beaches and local fresh produce.

Rammohan Bobbili

Rammohan was attracted to Australia for the quality of life, strong education for his children and the opportunity to build a secure future in a peaceful and welcoming country.

He has found South Gippsland to be a welcoming community with beautiful, natural surroundings and enjoys the relaxed lifestyle, supportive local community and finds it a wonderful place to live and raise a family.

Thi Tri Bui

Thi Tri came to Australia for the quality of life, and safe multicultural environment.

Emily Smith

In 2016, Emily met her now Gippsland husband in the US while working at the summer camp in North Carolina. Two years later while on a Working Holiday visa they got engaged and decided to pursue a Partner Visa. They were married in 2020 and now she continues her journey to citizenship. Emily fell easily into the Australian lifestyle and environment, so moving here was an easy decision and she truly considers it a second home.

Ira Jayawickrema

Ira moved to Australia to join family and enjoys the beautiful surroundings and fresh air in South Gippsland, the friendly people and time spent gardening.