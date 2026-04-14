‘Long lots’ back in front of councillors

Close to 20 property owners on Bena Road say a Development Plan Overlay would create an unworkable expectation that they jointly prepare a development plan.

KORUMBURRA’S unusually shaped Bena Road ‘long lots’ are back on the agenda on Wednesday after councillors voted at the February 2026 meeting for more time to consider whether to support imposing a Development Plan Overlay on the properties.

‘Long lot’ owners argue this would create an unworkable expectation of close to 20 owners jointly preparing a development plan, and that in the unlikely event of all being in agreement it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The introduction of a Development Plan Overlay would provide a coordinated framework for any future subdivision,” council argues.

At the February meeting, Cr John Schelling was unanimously supported in his call for further time for councillors to make such an important decision, Mayor Nathan Hersey having excluded himself, declaring a conflict of interest because he owns land in the area that may be affected by significant development.

The recommendation before councillors on Wednesday remains that they apply a Development Plan Overlay.

Council stresses that should the Development Plan Overlay be approved, it won’t affect any existing use rights for landowners who wish to continue living on their land, and that it will not compel any landowner to subdivide or otherwise develop their property.

“The Development Plan Overlay will only apply where a planning permit is required for subdivision, the construction of two or more dwellings, or the establishment of a non-residential use that is not ancillary to an existing dwelling,” council states.