Anderson, San Remo, Phillip Island exposed to measles

PEOPLE who attended the pelican feeding at San Remo on Friday, January 30 may have been exposed to measles. There are several other sites locally where people may have been exposed.

They include the Koala Conservation Reserve on Phillip Island (Jan 30), the South Coast Bus from Anderson Bus Interchange (outbound) to San Remo (Jan 28) and the V/Line Coach from Dandenong Station (outbound) to Anderson Bus Interchange (Jan 28).

The Koo Wee Rup Medical Centre is also an exposure site on January 29.

According to the health department there is currently an increased risk of measles in Victoria and around the world.

“Measles can spread very easily and may result in illness, hospitalisation and complications. Recent measles cases have been infectious while visiting public exposure sites in Victoria (see below):

Exposure date at the San Remo Pelican Feeding was Friday, January 30 from 12 noon to 12.40pm. Monitor for the onset of symptoms until Tuesday, February 17.

Exposure date at the Koala Conservation Reserve, 1810 Philip Island Road Phillip Island was Friday, January 30 between 10.15am and 12.15pm. Monitor for the onset of symptoms until Tuesday, February 17.

Exposure date for the South Coast Bus, Anderson Bus Interchange (outbound) to San Remo Monday, January 28, 11.08am to 11.48am. Monitor for the onset of symptoms until Sunday, February 15.

Exposure date for the V/Line Coach, Dandenong Station (outbound) to Anderson Bus Interchange January 28, 9.15am to 11.30am. Monitor for the onset of symptoms until Sunday, February 15.

Exposure date at the Koo Wee Rup Medical Centre Thursday, January 29 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Monitor for the onset of symptoms until Monday, February 16.

Bus passengers to and from Anderson may also have been exposed to measles.

Anyone who has attended a listed exposure site during the specified dates and times may have been exposed to measles and are advised to: