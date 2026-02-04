Around the grounds

Ryan McGuirk bowls to James Cottrell who he later dismissed, the Wonthaggi bowler finishing with 1/12 off three overs against Kilcunda Bass. A56_0526

Inverloch



WITH a comfortable total over The Imperials, Inverloch declared with a score of 8/160 having won the match.



Playing at Leongatha’s East Campus, Riley Harris and Rhys Newman opened well for the Stingrays with 21 and 26 runs respectively.



Third and fourth in the order, Ron Abeysinghe (35) and captain Kit Rotthier (42) were the ones to solidify the win as an onslaught by Imps bowler Lachie Wright took out the tailenders.



This was an important win for Inverloch as it secured its place in the finals.



“We have some challenging games ahead, coming up against the two top sides to end our season. We have the bye in the last round, which isn’t ideal,” Inverloch’s Dylan Clark said.



“Securing our place in the finals is great for the juniors who have come up to play in A1. We are really stoked for them.”

Koonwarra L/RSL



A GRADE finished off its two-day match against Glen Alvie on Saturday.



Glen Alvie posted a score of 198 last week on the Leongatha Recreation Reserve (turf), now it was the Cougars’ turn to chase it down.



The boys did not get off to the greatest start with Glen Alvie firing early and leaving them in a position of 4/13 after 9.3 overs.



With some work to do, James “Jimmy” Rushton came in firing as he and Jason Kennedy (11) put on 40 runs before Jason was out caught.



Jimmy kept pushing on as the Cougars proceeded to lose another two wickets, leaving them in a position of 7/73.



Jimmy finally found a partner in Mitch Scrimshaw (23*), pushing for a wonderful 44-run partnership before Jimmy was caught out for 73 runs.



Koonwarra/LRSL lost another quickly and with 81 runs to go it looked a long stretch from here.



However, Joshua Thomas (21) wasn’t going down early as he and Mitch Scrimshaw batted beautifully to put on 42 runs before Joshua was bowled, helping the Cougars to reach 160 but lose by 38 runs.



Glen Alvie had three bowlers who took three wickets in Matthew Dakin (3/51 off 17 overs), Archie Luke (3/23 off 9.3 overs) and Wayne Luke (3/19 off five overs).

Also the captain held beautiful economy, Ben McRae bowling 19 overs for just 25 runs (one wicket, eight maidens).



The boys will hold their spot at third on the A2 ladder with their next game being against Foster at the Foster Cricket Ground.



B Grade finished off its match against Glen Alvie on Saturday afternoon.



Bowling out Glen Alvie for 226 last week, it had a big chase in store for them.



The Cougars started off well, plugging away and losing just three wickets for 90 runs as opener and captain Brad “Ando” Anderson (34) got underway before losing his wicket, out caught.



It was then the father-son duo of Ryder (9) and Brett Pedlow out in the middle.



The pair put on 40 runs before losing the wicket of Ryder.



Mick Caruana (0) held down an end as he and Brett put on 21 runs before Mick lost his wicket.



Reggie Read (15) came in after a good session at juniors in the morning.



He and Brett put on another 41 runs before Reggie was out with the score 6/192.



After losing a few more wickets the boys got the job done.



Finishing 8/227 after 65 overs, Brett falling agonisingly short of three figures hitting 96* off 96 balls.



The extras being the second-highest contributor of the day (64).



Glen Alvie’s Lachlan McRae picked up three wickets along the way for 37 runs off his 11 overs.



The boys held on to great win over Glen Alvie and hold their spot at third on the B2 ladder.

Nyora



NYORA recorded two out of three wins across the senior divisions on Saturday.



A Grade had a first innings win against Foster after doing all the damage it needed to do the week before.



Daniel Esler’s massive 120-run effort led Nyora to a score of 364 which Foster was unable to compete with.



Nyora bowled on Saturday with Mitch Rowe claiming three wickets, and Trent Breen and Aidan Simmons taking two wickets each.



In B Grade the team made 124, successfully chasing down Kilcunda-Bass’ score of 122.



Nyora made a good start to its innings with openers Henry Dolphin and Benn



Hayes making 29 and 56 runs respectively.



Kilcunda-Bass’ bowlers restricted the run rate for the rest of the batting order so the win rested on the shoulders of Dolphin and Hayes’ performance.



C Grade went down to Koonwarra/LRSL at the Poowong Recreation Reserve.



Despite the loss there were plenty of positives to take from the game.



Under-14s player Lily Lovell took her first wicket and under-15s player James MacDonald also played exceptionally well.



“It’s great to be able to give our junior players the opportunity to have that exposure to senior cricket,” Nyora’s Adam White said.



“We’re seeing under-13s and under-15s players coming up into C Grade which does futureproof our club.”



David Simpkin also played his first game of the season and gave a good performance.



Nyora’s Pink Stumps Day is coming up soon, set to be held on Saturday, February 14.



Tickets are selling at $60 each with only a few left.



Jump onto Nyora Cricket Club’s Facebook page to secure a ticket.

MDU

MDU was chasing 217 against Kilcunda-Bass in A2 on Saturday.



Unfortunately the team fell just short with a total of 10/172.



Paul Le Page made 47 off 75, Sembakuttige Chathura Lakshan made 36 off 40 and Jai Bright made 26 off 22.



For Kilcunda-Bass, Cameron Davidson was the pick of the bowlers taking five wickets.



Jayden Tregear claimed three wickets and singles were taken by Todd Smith and Ben Rookes.



MDU is set to play Korumburra at the Korumburra Recreation Reserve in round 12.



This could be a gettable game for MDU with MDU and Korumburra sitting sixth and fifth on the ladder respectively.

Kilcunda-Bass



KILCUNDA-BASS secured an important victory on Saturday, defending 217 to defeat Meeniyan Dumbalk United by 45 runs in A2.



Batting first Kilcunda-Bass built a competitive total of 217 thanks to a composed innings from Cameron Davidson who anchored the day with a marathon 66 off 167 balls.



Early momentum came from Aaron Conron’s brisk 44 (seven fours) while handy contributions from Greg Miller (23 off 19) and Jackson Baker (22) lifted the scoring rate through the middle overs.



In reply MDU started positively but struggled to capitalise as wickets fell steadily.



Davidson backed up his batting heroics with the ball producing a match-winning spell of 5/49 from 13 overs.



He removed key batsmen through the middle of the innings breaking the chase open.



Support came from Jayden Tregear who claimed 3/14, striking twice late to shut down any remaining hopes.



Ben Rookes also bowled tightly taking 1/36 from 12 overs.



Despite resistance from Paul Le Page (47) and Chathura Lakshan (36) MDU were eventually bowled out for 172 in 44.3 overs.



The win keeps Kilcunda-Bass well positioned heading into the business end of the season with Davidson’s all-round performance the standout of the match.

Foster



NYORA secured a first innings win against Foster at the Nyora Recreation Reserve on Saturday.



Foster made 144 before it was bowled out by the home side.



Jack Gay was the pick of the batsmen with 31 runs, closely followed by Andrew Pattie with 30 runs.



Khy Davy, Luke Rooker and Nick Samat contributed 19, 15 and 14 runs respectively.



With the ball, Nyora bowler Mitch Rowe had the most success taking three wickets.



Nyora opted to send Foster into bat again for its second innings.



With 19 overs left in it, Mitchell Jones and Gay remained at the crease making 13* and 31* respectively.

Foster made 0/56 in its second innings.

Glen Alvie

GLEN Alvie’s A2 side recorded a win against Koonwarra/LRSL on Saturday.



Playing at the Leongatha Recreation Reserve, Glen Alvie was tasked with defending 198.



Shared bowling efforts between vice-captain Matthew Dakin, Archie Luke and Wayne Luke secured victory for the Alvie.



Each took three wickets, restricting traction on the scoreboard for Koonwarra/LRSL.



The single wicket was taken by captain Ben McRae which turned out to be an important one.



James Rushton was the one seemingly unstoppable force for Koonwarra/LRSL who made 73 runs before he was dismissed by McRae.



Next round Glen Alvie has a challenge ahead as it takes on top of the table Nyora at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve.

Leongatha Town

THE B Grade Scorpions showed plenty of grit across the two-day contest, digging deep in the second innings to avoid an outright result.



Leongatha Town posted 101 in the first dig with Ash Hickey (21), S. Clark (14) and C. Bruce (13) fighting hard for runs.



Clark then led the charge with the ball claiming an excellent 3/38, while Hickey (1/41) and Livingstone (1/46) worked tirelessly against a strong Nerrena line-up that piled on 5/242.



Facing a big deficit the Scorpions responded with real determination.



Luke Bowman top-scored with 29, Dave Goss finished unbeaten on 25* and Hickey added 15 as Town battled through to 7/102, showing character and resilience to close out the match.



A tough game but plenty of heart from the group.



Leongatha Town Scorpions Cricket Club is marking its 80-year anniversary this weekend.



The club is celebrating numerous premiership reunions and welcoming back players from throughout the decades.



Town was founded in 1944-45, later merging with high school to become Leongatha Town and adopting the Scorpion in the mid-90s.



These days the club boasts world-class facilities, a thriving development program for juniors, three seniors sides and a successful women’s team.



It’s famous for Thursday night schnitzels and being a welcoming and inclusive family environment for cricketers of all levels and their supporters.



This weekend the A Grade and C Grade Seniors play at Scorpion Park on Saturday followed by the big reunion celebration in the evening, backing up with a women’s home semi-final against Phillip Island and Sunday barbecue on the pavilion.



Whether you’ve played one game at Town or one thousand the club would love to see you this weekend to share your stories from years gone by and get behind the current Scorps.

OMK

OMK’s B1 side had a difficult day out on Saturday against Wonthaggi Club.



With Club making an eye-watering score of 314 it was going to be a tough ask to chase down.



The bowling prowess of Club’s Mark McCall and Sean Roche offered few opportunities for the Diggers to hit the scoreboard.



Peter Dell stepped up to the crease to give OMK a bit of hope making 106*.



Robert Quaife and Toby Nicholas were the only batsmen to record double digits with 15 and 10 runs respectively.



This game has been one of OMK’s only stumbling blocks, citing lack of patience and a strong opposition as the cause.



Despite the rough result this round OMK has enjoyed a successful 2025/26 season and will be back firing again after using its bye round to regroup.



In the meantime the club is set to enjoy its Pink Stumps Day on Saturday, February 7.

The Imperials

THE Imperials’ B2 side was beaten by an in-form MDU team on Saturday.



MDU was chasing the Imps’ score of 199 at the Dumbalk Recreation Reserve.



Despite some excellent bowling efforts from the Imperials, MDU kept its game alive with a number of solid batting partnerships throughout the innings.



Captain Dale Thomas was the obvious standout with 73*.



“Dale batted extremely well and there were around four other batsmen who batted well with him,” Imps president Kristian Gray said.



For the Imperials, Klayton McGrath took the bowling honours with three wickets but it was an exceptional team performance.



The Imperials will play against Kilcunda-Bass on the Leongatha turf in the next round.



“We’ve made some good scores against most of the teams in the competition this season, so hopefully we are able to put up a good side next week and do well,” Gray said.

Korumburra

KORUMBURRA was defeated by Phillip Island in B1 at the Korumburra Recreation Reserve.



Phillip Island successfully chased down Korumburra’s score of 151.



For Korumburra, Phil Richards and Jayden Douglas played well across the game.



A highlight was the two wickets taken by Hudson Jefferis.



In C Grade Phillip Island defeated Korumburra in a tight game at the Rhyll Cricket Ground.



Korumburra won the toss and chose to bat.



Captain Patrick Beadel gave a solid performance in his 50th club game.



He made 41 runs and later went on to take two wickets in a good all-round game.



Tom Jenkin made 23 runs and Charlie Carew added 18*.



During Phillip Island’s innings Peter Edwards also took two wickets.



Club president Glen Barrett said Korumburra is happy with its season with just a few rounds to go.



“It’s going well. This season we were focused on developing our younger players and giving them opportunities to play senior cricket. It’s been great to see them emerge and produce positive outcomes,” he said.



Korumburra has a big weekend on the calendar to look forward to with its Past



Players Day on Saturday, February 14 and Golf Day on Sunday, February 15.



