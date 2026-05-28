Bass and Foster groups win rural community grants

Bass Valley Community Group received $6,485 for an accessible ramp while Prom Coast Centres for Children secured $8,825 for outdoor seating.

The Bass Hall, home to Bass Valley Community Group, which has received a grant to build an accessible ramp to the hall's toilet block.

Two South Gippsland community groups have secured grants to improve local facilities through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's (FRRR) Strengthening Rural Communities program.

Bass Valley Community Group has received $6,485 to build an accessible ramp to the community hall's toilet block, supporting older residents and disabled community members.

Prom Coast Centres for Children in Foster has secured $8,825 to install an interactive cultural outdoor seating area and art installation, creating what the organisation describes as a welcoming and accessible environment for local children.

Both grants were awarded through the program's Small and Vital stream, which offers grants of up to $10,000 for projects that strengthen community connections and meet local priorities.

Across Victoria, more than $410,000 was awarded to 29 not-for-profit organisations in this round.

Nationally, FRRR awarded $1,148,973 in grants for 79 locally led projects through three streams: Small and Vital, Prepare and Recover, and Larger Leverage.

FRRR head of granting Jill Karena said remote, rural and regional communities each faced unique challenges and opportunities, and local people were best placed to understand what was needed.

"Every community is different, with its own priorities, strengths and circumstances, which is why locally led approaches are so important," Ms Karena said.

"We're continually inspired by the way community groups step up to shape solutions that reflect their local context and aspirations."

Ms Karena said programs like Strengthening Rural Communities played a critical role by offering flexible funding that meets communities where they are.

"By backing community-led ideas, we're helping places become more self-sufficient, resilient and ultimately better positioned to thrive," she said.

FRRR accepts applications to the program year-round, with funding awarded quarterly.

Community groups and not-for-profit organisations can review guidelines and apply at frrr.org.au/src.