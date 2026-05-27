Sharks break away after tight opening term against Magpies

Toora’s Jordy Knox takes on the Tarwin defence. Photo: Tarley Elmore.

TARWIN were too strong for Toora on Saturday running out winners 14.16.100 to 4.7.31.

The visiting Sharks did not have it all their own way with Toora only four points in arrears at the first break.

Post game Tarwin coach Lachie Jones noted “the first quarter was rather close and we had to adjust a few things at the first break”.

Whatever they were seemed to work as from here on it was all Tarwin who kicked 13 goals to the home side’s three.

Toby Mahoney kicked his second bag of five goals in three weeks while skipper Ben Ellen slotted four.

Troy Harley and Brodie Senior-Gibson helped themselves to two apiece.

Harrison Cumming was best on with Jones saying of his game “Cumming gave us first use all day in the ruck” with Kyle Yann and Jordan Bertacco also featuring on the best players list.

In terms of areas for improvement Jones quipped “we were a little inaccurate in front of goals which we will look to put some work into at training.”

For Toora it was all singles with Dyson, Gritt, Pintus and Jake Smart kicking truly.

Josh Halsall continued his excellent form with another best on performance for Toora with Lachi Smart and Jordyn Coulthard joining him on the podium.

After “a pretty disappointing loss” Toora coach Jake Smart said “despite controlling the game in patches they were too strong”.

Smart added “Josh Halsall and Lachi Smart continue to get a lot of the football” but was keen to note “Jordyn Coulthard and Jordy Knox had their best games”.