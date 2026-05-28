Inverloch boaties and beach bums! Beware of the dredging

The Gippsland Coastal Projects Team from the regional office of the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) has advised Inverloch stakeholders that dredging operations have now started on-site at Inverloch.

The sand dredging has finally started at Inverloch and both beach goers and boaties are being advised to observe the restrictions on the beach and in the water.

THE Gippsland Coastal Projects Team from the regional office of the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) has advised Inverloch stakeholders that dredging operations have now started on-site at Inverloch.

They are advising locals and visitors of restrictions that apply while works are in progress.

“As works progress west along the beach, sections of the shoreline will be temporarily closed,” said DEECA.

“Areas outside the flagged nourishment zone will remain open.

“For safety reasons, we ask that the community and visitors do not enter fenced work zones.

“Yellow markers indicate the pipeline location and any vessels or personal watercraft are to please cross between designated safe crossings identified by the red and green navigational buoys.

“For your safety please do not enter fenced off work zones

“Mariners are also advised to stay 50m away from vessels and pontoons for their safety due to potential noise and moving parts.

“As dredging commenced later than initially planned, Hall Contracting and DEECA are seeking to extend the current 24/7 working arrangements through to the end of June.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to deliver this important project.”

If you have questions about how the works will be happening, check out the FAQs on the DEECA project website CLICK HERE