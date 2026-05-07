Bass Coast goes purple to mark National Family Violence Day

THE local community marked National Domestic and Family Violence Remembrance Day 2026 on Wednesday May 6 at a number of candlelight vigils across the region, including at Leongatha and Cowes, while purple light also illuminated the Union Theatre at Wonthaggi.

It was hard to miss the message as you drove into Cowes or Wonthaggi on Wednesday, May 6 with the Berninneit Cultural Centre and the Union Theatre lit up in purple in support of National Domestic and Family Violence Remembrance Day 2026.

THE local community marked National Domestic and Family Violence Remembrance Day 2026 on Wednesday May 6 at a number of candlelight vigils across the region, including at Leongatha and Cowes, while purple light also illuminated the Union Theatre at Wonthaggi.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari led the observance at the Berninneit Cultural Centre in Cowes.

Asked what his key message was to the community, Cr Tessari said it was regrettable that even after the prominence given to the impact of family violence, particularly violence against women, it remained one of the biggest community safety issues in Victoria.

Supporting National Domestic and Family Violence Remembrance Day 2026 at Berninneit in Cowes this week were Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari, fellow councillor Cr Mat Morgan and Labor candidate for Bass, Chris Buckingham.

“It’s a sombre occasion and something really sad that we still have to rise up and push against, but it's something that we all have to do, because it's still in our community, and it's affected us, certainly in Bass Coast over the years,” said Cr Tessari.

He was referring to a rate of family violence in Bass Coast, at 1931 incidents per 100,000 people, that is above the state average of 1458 incidents per 100,000.

South Gippsland’s rate of family violence at 1679 incidents per 100,000 is also higher than the state average.

But putting it into context regionally, East Gippsland has the highest rate of family violence at 4981 incidents per 100,000, Latrobe 3751, Baw Baw 1918, Casey 1612 and Cardinia 1476.

“It’s still a major issue and we have to make sure that we're there, and everyone knows we're there for each other,” he said.

Asked what Bass Coast Shire Council was doing, Cr Tessari said the shire had a strong record of leadership on the issue.

“We've certainly stepped up as an organisation and also partnering with the community, especially with groups like Change for Sam, and by supporting Orange Door and other organisations who are raising awareness and getting the message out.

“But personally, I think we all have to step up and make sure we're there for each other, and that people know what acceptable behaviour looks like.”

Berninneit in Cowes was illuminated on National Domestic and Family Violence Remembrance Day 2026 last Wednesday.

One of the organisers of the observance in Cowes, Emma Sorensen of the Bass Coast Shire Council’s People and Culture Department said that while the shire had a clear focus on family violence awareness within the organisation, its main outreach action was partnering with other organisations including Bayside Health Regional, formerly Bass Coast Health, Phillip Island Nature Parks and Gippsland Women's Health Service to support each other in delivering training and awareness programs.

“As well as marking National Domestic and Family Violence Remembrance Day 2026, we’ll also be supporting the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a worldwide initiative (November 25 to December 10),” Ms Sorensen said.

Ms Sorensen said Bass Coast’s own initiatives were guided by the Commission for Gender Equality in the Public Sector.

Among those also supporting the vigil at Cowes were two candidates at the next State Election, Chris Buckingham, the endorsed Labor candidate for Bass and local shire councillor Mat Morgan, a candidate for the Greens in the Upper House, in Eastern Victoria.

Mr Buckingham said family violence had been front of mind for him right through his roles in public life.

“Family violence has been front of mind for me for a long time. As men and as a community, we have to take responsibility and as a community, we can do a lot to address what are entrenched behaviours and there’s much to do.

“As CEO of Casey Cardinia Library, I got opportunity to do something to support and raise awareness of how women and children, in particular, are impacted and how it can flow on to things like homelessness,” said Mr Buckingham.

“I’m very aware that the impact across our region is really quite bad and it’s an issue that doesn’t recognise class barriers.

“Until we make sure men respect women, even if you’re not living with it or impacted by it, it’s up to us all to see women are respected,” he said.

On the first Wednesday of May, people across Australia hold vigils and light candles to remember and honour those killed due to family and domestic violence and to stand in support of those who continue to experience family and domestic violence in our community.

It coincides with Domestic Violence Prevention Month.

The lighting of candles symbolises remembrance, hope, and our collective commitment to end men’s violence against women and children.