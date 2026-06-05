Big turnout for Korumburra trades and traineeship information evening
A big crowd descended on the Korumburra Community Hub for an apprenticeship and traineeship information night funded by the Korumburra Community Development Association (KCDA) in partnership with the South Gippsland Bass Coast LLEN and the South Gippsland Bass Coast Trade Skills Alliance.
AN ENTHUSIATIC crowd of young people eager to build trade-based careers descended on the Korumburra Community Hub for an apprenticeship and traineeship information night.
Funded by the Korumburra Community Development Association (KCDA) the highly successful initiative aimed to bridge the gap between the aspirations of local youth and the needs of local employers and industry.
The landmark evening was delivered in a collaborative partnership between the KCDA, the South Gippsland Bass Coast Local Learning and Employment Network (SGBCLLEN), and the South Gippsland Bass Coast Trade Skills Alliance (SGBCTSA).
Together, these organisations sponsored a comprehensive educational event specifically tailored for the students, parents, and carers of the South Gippsland Bass Coast Vocational Education and Training (VET) cluster.
The information evening was born directly out of a recent community engagement survey designed by the KCDA to capture the immediate interests and needs of local youth. The survey showed that regional teenagers are overwhelmingly looking at vocational pathways to secure their futures.
KCDA Secretary Gary Brittle expressed immense pride in the community’s response, noting that the sheer volume of attendees signalled a strong cultural alignment with regional industry.
“We were overwhelmed by the number of young people interested,” Mr Brittle said.
“Korumburra has traditionally been a blue-collar town, and this will help young people navigate apprenticeships.” Given the roaring success of the night, Mr Brittle added that the KCDA hoped to establish the information session as an annual fixture.
Navigating the transition from school to a trade can be a complex minefield for families.
To help make sense of the modern vocational landscape Katherine Cousins a consultant from Westvic Staffing Solutions provided a presentation on the real-world application process, outlining both the substantial benefits and potential pitfalls that young applicants face.
Attendees walked away with actionable toolkits covering a vast range of critical topics.
Understanding what apprenticeships and traineeships entail, their precise terms and why they serve as premium career starters, pinpointing where to look for vacancies and identifying current regional skill shortages.
Meeting employer expectations included grasping off-the-job training requirements and understanding what businesses demand from their workforce, delivering practical advice on resume do’s and don'ts, actionable interview tips, and a breakdown of the formal sign-up process.
Current skills shortage areas include agriculture, animal studies, automotive, building and construction, cookery, early childhood, electrotechnology, engineering, hair and beauty, health services and plumbing.
By linking families directly with industry mentors and local advocates, the event successfully took the guesswork out of vocational training. Local schools and community groups were encouraged to build on this momentum, keeping the pipeline between South Gippsland youth and secure trade careers thriving.
Families looking for further information on upcoming regional vocational programs or work placement portals are encouraged to explore the resources available through the official South Gippsland Bass Coast LLEN website or coordinate directly with their respective secondary school career advisors.