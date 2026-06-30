Bird flu warning as hoodie protection continues.

Locals are being urged to avoid touching sick or dead birds as authorities closely monitor the initial detections of H5 bird flu in Australia.

Local hooded plovers are already vulnerable to threats on the beach, with authorities now urging vigilance after H5 bird flu was detected interstate.

Locals are being urged to avoid touching sick or dead birds as authorities closely monitor the initial detections of H5 bird flu in Australia.

The warning comes as conservation groups continue to work to protect vulnerable birds, such as hooded plovers, across the local coastline.

Information provided by the West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority and approved by the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, confirmed that Victorians should remain vigilant after the H5 strain of high pathogenicity avian influenza was detected in a migratory seabird in Western Australia and one bird in South Australia.

There are currently no detections in Victoria.

This is the first time this strain of bird flu has been found in Australia, and its highly contagious nature can cause serious disease in birds and other wild animals.

While local birds like hooded plovers are yet to be singled out as being directly affected, the advice is very relevant to local beaches and shorebirds.

The coastline along Bass Coast and South Gippsland is home to Victoria’s second-largest population of Eastern Hooded Plovers, also known as “hoodies.”

The small beach-nesting birds are already considered vulnerable, as their eggs and chicks are exposed to threats like rough weather, coastal weeds, foxes, off-leash dogs and people entering nesting areas.

A four-year, $1.5 million conservation project is currently underway between San Remo and Sandy Point to help protect the birds, which is being led by the West Gippsland CMA through the Toward Zero Extinctions: Protecting the Eastern Hooded Plover project.

The most recent breeding season saw 16 fledglings recorded in Bass Coast and five in South Gippsland, meaning the two areas accounted for 21 of Victoria’s 67 hooded plover fledglings.

Authorities are urging people to be alert and recognise signs of sickness in wild birds and other animals.

People shouldn’t touch or move sick or dead birds or wildlife as it can increase the risk of spreading the disease.

If safe to do so, people should record details including the number and type of animals, the location, date and time, and take photos or videos where possible.

Clusters of five or more sick or dead birds are significant, and should be reported if found anywhere in Victoria.

Even just one dead or sick wild seabird, waterbird, shorebird or bird of prey should be reported, along with any sick or dead marine mammal such as a seal, sea lion or dolphin.

Reports can be made to Agriculture Victoria at agriculture.vic.gov.au/birdflu or by calling the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888.

Early reporting can help situations be investigated quickly and help protect our local wildlife.