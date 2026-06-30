Uncertainty remains as Bass Coast Adult Learning enters voluntary administration

Contingency plans are being drawn up to ensure that no student is left stranded after Bass Coast Adult Learning was placed in voluntary administration.

The coming days remain pivotal for BCAL as the administrator makes an initial assessment of the troubled local education provider. b74_2626

THE future of Bass Coast Adult Learning (BCAL) continues to hang in the balance following the shock announcement that the beloved community institution has officially entered voluntary administration.

The decision marks a critical turning point for the Learn Local provider, which last year celebrated 30 years of educational service in the region. An appointed administrator is now responsible for assessing the organisation’s financial position and determining the next steps for the hub.

In the wake of the announcement BCAL management moved quickly to address growing concerns among the student body and the wider community. BCAL Executive Officer David Leslie confirmed that the organisation is actively managing the transition and prioritising clear communication.

"The organisation is in communication with students and will make a formal statement within days regarding the future of BCAL," Mr Leslie said. Internal staff are also working to maintain stability despite the sudden operational shift.

Olivia Hurrell, BCAL’s Industry Practice Network Coordinator for Care and Support, reached out to stakeholders to provide reassurance and express gratitude for local solidarity.

"At this stage, we still do not have any further details regarding the voluntary administration process," Ms Hurrell said. "However, we wanted to reassure you that we will keep you updated as we receive more information."

Ms Hurrell also acknowledged the vital role that community awareness has played in BCAL's long history. "We also wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for your ongoing support of our centre. We have greatly appreciated the positive news stories you have published about our work, and we are very grateful for your continued support."

Bass Coast Shire Council confirmed that it had been formally notified of the administration process. Local and state authorities are now converging to establish a safety net for those impacted by the financial restructuring.

Member for Bass, Jordan Crugnale, described BCAL as a cornerstone of the region's social and educational fabric. She emphasised that the immediate focus of the Victorian Government was to protect vulnerable learners from educational disruption.

"Bass Coast Adult Learning is a second home to many people, a place of activity, energy, passion and learning," Ms Crugnale said. "As a much-loved Learn Local provider, it is deeply embedded in our community, and celebrating 30 years of service and achievement was a testament to that."

Ms Crugnale revealed that intensive discussions were already underway to map out the immediate future of the centre's operations. "Our priority is supporting BCAL students to continue their studies with as little disruption as possible.

Ms Crugnale sought to offer immediate clarity to anxious staff and students following high-level briefings. "My understanding, following discussions this morning with Graeme Charles, is that it is business as usual while administrators undertake their work," Ms Crugnale said.

"However, I recognise this is an uncertain time for students, participants, staff and everyone involved." The state government is currently collaborating with BCAL management to understand future training delivery arrangements.

Contingency plans are being drawn up to ensure that no student is left stranded if operations face long-term changes. "If any students are unable to complete their training with Bass Coast Adult Learning, we will help them transition to another provider so they can continue their studies," Ms Crugnale stated.