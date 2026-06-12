‘Bollywood’ boy still a no-show

Accused drink driver, Jasjot Singh Oberoi, a US citizen, failed to return from India to face charges of careless driving and drink driving at Wilsons Promontory last year.

AN aspiring Bollywood actor, who unwittingly became the star of his own true-life drama during a visit to Wilsons Promontory National Park in August last year, has suddenly become averse to making a public appearance.

Facing charges of careless driving and driving under the influence, Jasjot Singh Oberoi, 22, was almost five times the legal limit (range 0.221 to 0.258) when he crashed his father’s Tesla car through the boom gates on Mount Oberon Carpark Road before taking out a road sign on his way to Tidal River and crashing into the bushes.

In a scene caught on high-definition dashcam video, by his own car, the Melbourne man is seen stumbling from the vehicle, with three young passengers inside, and throwing two glass bottles into the bush before collapsing on the ground.

However, after surprising Korumburra Magistrate Felicity Broughton with his appearance by video link from India on May 14, Mr Oberoi was a no-show at his sentencing hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday June 2.

After receiving advice from the man’s lawyer, George Balot, on the previous occasion that his client had already made arrangements to return to Australia in time for the next court date, Magistrate Broughton received the agreement of all parties that they would attend in person last Tuesday, principally so a Community Corrections Order assessment could be made.

But no dice - he stayed in New Delhi.

The accused man’s new lawyer, Tony Danos, claimed to know nothing of these arrangements.

“I won’t forget this case in a hurry,” said the magistrate, insistent that Mr Oberoi had agreed to attend in person.

“I emailed the court and asked if he could appear from India,” said Mr Danos, claiming to have received court approval.

“I wasn’t consulted on this,” said Ms Broughton.

It wasn’t a great start and went downhill from there with Magistrate Broughton raising doubts about a psychiatric report, compiled in India, and submitted on Mr Oberoi’s behalf.

Mr Danos repeated his submission several times that while the loss of licence was mandatory, the other matters could be dealt with by an adjourned undertaking, effectively avoiding conviction, and a payment to the court fund.

“Are you saying he’s not coming back?” asked Ms Broughton, stressing that both Mr Oberoi and his passengers were lucky to be alive after the incident.

“Yes, he is intending to come back, but not in the near future.”

“I was told he was coming back and wanted to have him assessed,” said the magistrate, noting that she needed details about his future prospects.

Mr Danos said his client, who was enrolled in a prestigious acting academy in Mumbai, was unlikely to return to Australia for three years.

The case was adjourned until July 14 with Mr Oberoi, who is a US citizen, permitted to attend by video link from India on the next occasion.