Brawling teens terrorise Inverloch holidaymakers over King’s Birthday weekend

A violent midday brawl between groups of teenagers in Inverloch turned a peaceful holiday over the King's Birthday long weekend into a scene of chaos and terror.

A King's Birthday weekend brawl in an Inverloch shopping arcade caused extensive damage. b09_2426

A VIOLENT midday brawl between groups of teenagers in Inverloch turned a peaceful holiday long weekend into a scene of chaos and terror.

Normally a peaceful sanctuary for families and retirees the quiet Inverloch arcade in A’Beckett Street became a battleground just after midday on Saturday.

Shocked onlookers watched in disbelief as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into physical warfare within the popular local shopping enclave. Witnesses described the brawl as a scene of unprecedented aggression for the tight-knit community.

The sounds of shouting and shattering glass echoed through the precinct, sending terrified shoppers running for safety into nearby businesses.

“There was blood everywhere,” said one local who witnessed the violence first-hand.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. It was complete mayhem. You don't expect this kind of urban hostility when you come down to the coast for a relaxing long weekend.”

The combatants used heavy force, throwing punches and pushing each other into shopfronts. One local shop owner faced a grim cleanup, with shattered window panes and damaged glass door mapping out the path of the brawl.

Police were called to the scene immediately as the conflict peaked, however, the core group of offenders managed to flee the area before officers arrived.

Local authorities believe the instigators were a group of young out-of-towners visiting the coast for the public holiday, rather than Inverloch residents. Police are currently reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the arcade and surrounding businesses to identify the youths involved.

The financial toll on local traders is significant. Preliminary damage to the shattered windows and smashed doors of the primary arcade shopfront has been estimated at $2,500. This figure does not account for the lost trading revenue during one of the busiest retail weekends of the winter season.

For Inverloch, a town that prides itself on safety and community spirit, the incident has traumatised local shoppers. Traders expressed fears that such highly visible violence could tarnish the town's reputation as a safe family destination.

“It’s completely out of the ordinary,” one eyewitness remarked.

“It’s usually a very quiet place where everyone feels secure. To see this level of destruction on a Saturday afternoon is incredibly disheartening.”

Police are urging anyone with mobile phone footage, dashcam recordings, or information regarding the identity of the brawlers to contact Crime Stoppers.