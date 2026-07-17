Coalition vows to scrap glass-bin mandate

Victoria's Opposition has promised to scrap the mandatory rollout of purple-lidded glass bins.

Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has promised to scrap the mandatory rollout of purple-lidded glass bins if the Coalition wins government.

Victoria’s Opposition has promised to scrap the mandatory rollout of purple-lidded glass bins.

The move would allow Bass Coast and South Gippsland councils to retain their existing recycling arrangements, collecting glass in yellow-lidded bins or alternatives such as drop off facilities or the Container Deposit Scheme.

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson announced the policy on social media on Friday, July 17, arguing that the fourth bin will increase costs for councils and households.

“We’ll bin Labor’s fourth bin mandate,” Ms Wilson said.

“Labor is forcing councils to roll out a separate, purple-lidded glass bin, meaning higher rates and household bills during a cost-of-living crisis.”

Ms Wilson said a coalition government would allow councils to select the recycling system best suited to their communities.

It would also review Victoria’s Container Deposit Scheme to seek better environmental and economic outcomes.

The announcement follows on from strong opposition from a broad range of Victorian councils, including both Bass Coast Shire Council and South Gippsland Shire Council.

Under the current reforms, councils were instructed to provide a separate glass recycling service by July 1, 2027.

That date has, of course, since passed.

The change is intended to prevent broken shards of glass from contaminating paper, cardboard and plastics collected in yellow-lidded recycling bins.

Bass Coast Shire Council estimates that the introduction of such a service could cost about $3 million, including the purchase and distribution of bins as well as changes to collection systems.

Bass Coast Shire Council also estimated that the service could add between $36 and $42 to the annual household waste charge.

South Gippsland Shire Council has put its estimated first-year cost at $983,000, followed by annual costs of $355,000 (indexed for CPI) annually.

The council said only about half of South Gippsland residents receive a kerbside collection service currently.

The South Gippsland Shire Council has argued that existing glass drop-off facilities provide a more practical option for the largely rural municipality.

“Council serves a diverse municipality and is committed to delivering waste services that reflect and support the needs of our communities,” said South Gippsland Mayor, Cr Nathan Hersey.

“Council supports strong recycling initiatives, however we are seeking greater flexibility for local government to determine the most practical, cost-effective and locally appropriate ways to recover glass.”

A council-led survey released on July 14 found 83 per cent of almost 25,000 respondents opposed a separate glass bin, while 91 per cent supported expanding the Container Deposit Scheme.

However, the voluntary survey was part of the councils’ campaign and was not representative of all Victorians.

The four-bin requirement remains in place, despite strong council opposition.