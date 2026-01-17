Community invited to honour brave frontier resisters

Community members gather in Wonthaggi for last year’s commemoration of Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner.

BASS Coast South Gippsland Reconciliation Group is inviting the community to gather for the annual commemoration of Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner: two Tasmanian Aboriginal men who were tragically hanged in Melbourne in 1842.

This event is a solemn act of remembrance and truth-telling, acknowledging the deep injustices faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples during colonisation.

Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner were convicted in relation to the deaths of two whale hunters in the Western Port area and became the first individuals publicly executed in Melbourne.

Denied the right to give evidence at their trial, they were branded as “outlaws” at the time.

Today, they are recognised as freedom fighters who resisted colonial occupation.

The commemoration will take place at Wishart Reserve, Wonthaggi, on Tuesday, January 20, from 10am to 12pm.

The ceremony will include a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, guest speakers and a collective remembrance.

All community members are welcome and light refreshments will be served after the event at the Wonthaggi Town Hall.

This year’s event carries added significance as Victoria has recently passed historic Treaty legislation: a milestone in the journey toward justice and self-determination for First Peoples.

The commemoration offers an opportunity to reflect on this progress while acknowledging the enduring impact of colonisation.

“From a small beginning, this moving commemoration has grown into an annual event attended by more than 100 people,” said Mary Mutsaers, representing the Bass Coast South Gippsland Reconciliation Group.

“By gathering together, we honour Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner and reaffirm our commitment to truth-telling and justice for all.

“The passing of Treaty legislation in Victoria is a powerful reminder that reconciliation is not just about remembering the past: it’s about shaping a fairer future.”

Bunurong Elder Uncle Anthony Egan also reflected.

“Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner were the first people to be hanged by the Government in the District of Port Phillip in 1842,” he said.

“This injustice was abhorrent.

“These freedom fighters were protecting their people, culture and their Country.

“We honour them each year and acknowledge all who suffered.

“Now, with ancestors in peace, we continue the journey toward justice.”

Kate Adams from the Bass Coast Reconciliation Network added: “Truth-telling is an essential step toward reconciliation.

“This event provides a culturally safe space for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the broader community to come together, listen, learn and reflect.

The Bass Coast Reconciliation Network includes members from Westernport Water, Phillip Island Nature Parks, Bass Coast Shire Council, Bass Coast Health, Myli – My Community Library, West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority, Bunurong Land Council, Bass Coast South Gippsland Reconciliation Group and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members.

For more information about the Bass Coast Reconciliation Network visit www.basscoast.vic.gov.au/reconciliation

To learn more about Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner visit www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/about-melbourne/melbourne-profile/aboriginal-culture/Pages/tunnerminnerwait-and-maulboyheener.aspx