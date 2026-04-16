CWA success in Loch

Sally Matthews of the Phillip Island Twilight CWA branch holds her winning decorated cake. A28_1526

VISITORS to the CWA Bass Group’s exhibition over the weekend at Loch Hall would have been glad they came, with excellent craftsmanship, baking, floral arrangement and photography among the talents on show.

CWA Victoria’s Creative Arts Chairperson Heather Scott opened the event on Saturday morning.

Noting that people sometimes ask why the organisation holds exhibitions, Ms Scott proceeded to answer that question.

“It’s sometimes a rather gloomy and concerning world we live in but if we create beautiful and delicious things, we are inspiring others, we’re lifting our spirits and we’re making the world a better place,” she said.

For this scribe, having admired the creations on show and savoured the scones of former CWA State President Pam Mawson, the world seemed much better.

“The women and girls who have contributed to this exhibition have many skills to show and they deserve to be celebrated,”

Ms Scott said, adding that engaging in creative activities is wonderful for mental and physical health.

She judged crochet at this year’s show, assessing the level of skill demonstrated and the difficulty of each piece, telling the Sentinel-Times that fine yarn tends to be more challenging than coarse yarn.

Creativity, finishing of the article, its ability to stand up to use, and safety are all considered, the latter including not having ribbons on baby items as they are a swallowing hazard.

Phillip Island Twilight CWA branch president Sally Matthews was the Best in Show for Home Products with her sultana cake, also being the top point scorer overall.

Having enjoyed cooking, particularly baking, all her life, she describes it as a science.

“Everything has to be measured accurately; near enough is not good enough when you’re entering something for an exhibition,” she said.

The scientific outlook extends to specific ingredient knowledge, knowing all flours and butters are not the same.

Trained as a teacher, she loves helping others discover the joy of baking.

“The reason I do so many entries is because I’m a judge as well, and I feel that if you are going to judge people’s work, then you need to know how difficult it has been,” she said.

In Loch, as well as her wins in baking, she went particularly well with her preserves and pickles, also enjoying success in the photography section.

Sentinel-Times met Chief Steward Penny Wolswinkel, an expert embroiderer, who ensured everything ran smoothly during the exhibition and liaised with the seven judges to help iron out any controversies.

“We have some interesting moments,” she said, adding “the judges are really good and they’ve been well trained.”

She noted they assess presentation, creativity and workmanship.

For all the important work CWA does in the community and its valuable advocacy, nothing it does is as famous as its scones.

Ms Mawson said part of the secret is using cream and milk, not butter, and bringing the dough together, kneading it a little bit.

While some watching her technique feel she overdoes the kneading, her light and delicious scones prove otherwise.

Those who missed out on the Loch exhibition or just want to experience more of the talents of those in the CWA are encouraged to check out the work of the CWA Gippsland Hills Group this weekend.

The event is at the Korumburra Indoor Recreation Centre.

The show opens on Friday April 17, running from 10am until 4.30pm, with the times the same for Saturday and Sunday’s hours being from 10am until 3.30pm.

Admission is just $5 for adults with children and students free.