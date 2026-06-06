Confusion over Meeniyan toilets

Danny O’Brien MP, South Gippsland Mayor John Schelling, CEO Allison Jones, Mary Aldred MP, Cr Scott Rae and Cr Bron Beach cut the ribbon to open the Meeniyan Community Hub last year.

THE good news is that the future of the public toilets at the Meeniyan Recreation Reserve has attracted attention ahead of the South Gippsland Shire Council finalising its budget.

The bad news is that a campaign to get the shire to pay for the cleaning of those toilets has led to some confusion about the main toilets in Whitelaw Street.

The council has responded.

“No change has been proposed for the Meeniyan Community Hub public toilets. Council has received a community submission as part of its budget process from the Meeniyan Recreation Reserve Committee of Management. This submission will be taken into account as part of the budget adoption process next month,” said a council spokesperson.

“Community input plays a valuable role in shaping Council priorities, and the Committee’s perspective will help form part of those discussions.”

Public concern about the toilets at the rec reserve may have been prompted by the sign on the toilets, calling on council to clean the facility which up until now has not been on its cleaning schedule.