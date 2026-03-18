Council moves to rip up dust suppression seals across Bass Coast

More than 570 properties across 30 roads in Bass Coast are set to be affected as council takes another run at removing failing dust suppression seals after a previous attempt was abandoned.

A deteriorating dust suppression seal on a residential road in Bass Coast.

Bass Coast Shire Council has voted to begin the process of removing deteriorating dust suppression seals from 30 roads affecting more than 570 properties across the municipality.

The Draft Dust Suppression Seal Removal Policy was endorsed for community consultation at Wednesday's council meeting with feedback open from March 18 to April 15.

It's the council's second attempt to tackle the issue after a previous campaign to remove the seals was abandoned in the face of public outrage.

Between 2005 and 2007 the seals were trialled as a low-cost temporary solution to reduce dust on unmade roads but an independent condition audit conducted in January found all remaining seals have reached the end of their life and can no longer be maintained to an acceptable standard.

Bass Coast mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead said the roads were well past the point of repair.

"While these dust suppression seals initially provided short-term benefits, they have since deteriorated significantly and these roads no longer meet acceptable standards or community expectations," Cr Halstead said.

"This policy gives us a way forward for these streets now that the seals have come to the end of their life and we're committed to working with property owners along these streets to come to a solution."

Under the draft policy all remaining seals would be removed through a three-year program starting in 2027.

Property owners would be offered the chance to keep a sealed road surface through a one-off payment of $4,000 but every single owner along the road must agree for the upgrade to go ahead. If owners don't support the upgrade the seal gets ripped up and the road goes back to gravel.

Roads on the 2027 list include Dunvegan Crescent in Surf Beach, Edgar Street in Wonthaggi, Franklyn Street in Rhyll, Swan Street in Cowes, The Esplanade in Surf Beach, Reid Street in Rhyll, Bayview Drive in Cowes and Honolulu Avenue in Smiths Beach. A further 20 roads are scheduled for 2028 and 2029.

All property owners on affected streets will be contacted directly and the broader community can have their say at engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au.