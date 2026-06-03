Council paves the way for low-density housing in Bass

BASS Coast Shire Council has approved the rezoning of agricultural farmland in Bass for future development as a low-density residential housing estate.

A low density housing development in Bass could unlock new housing opportunities.

BASS Coast Shire Council has voted to approve a major planning amendment for land in Bass marking the first critical step in transforming a large parcel of agricultural farmland into a modern, low-density residential estate.

Cr Jan Thompson moved a motion to support the amendment, highlighting that the targeted land sits securely inside the established settlement boundary of the Bass township.

Crucially, all mandatory technical, environmental, and engineering reports had already been completed and delivered to council’s satisfaction. The motion was seconded by Cr Jon Temby before being carried by council.

Council officers emphasised that the initiative directly addressed several core pillars of the council’s long-term strategic objectives, specifically targeting the creation of future places and thriving places.

It was noted that this targeted rezoning would ensure local facilities, utilities, and civic infrastructure could successfully scale up to meet both current and future community demands.

A central focus of the low-density residential proposal was to balance structural development with local preservation.

Shire guidelines strictly dictate that regional population growth must remain sustainable, highly structured, and protective of the area's natural rural charm.

Property boundaries and housing densities within the new estate will be carefully regulated to maintain the township's identity. The planning process will now progress to a public exhibition phase to allow local residents, environmental groups, and neighbouring landowners to view the detailed draft plans and submit formal feedback.

If the amendment successfully clears the exhibition phase, and appropriately addresses all public submissions, the final proposal will then return to council for a final vote, officially reshaping the landscape of Bass and unlocking new housing opportunities.