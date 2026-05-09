Council seeks community input on future of Bass Coast markets

Stallholders reported losses of up to 50 per cent after Cowes Foreshore Market was relocated over summer.

Bass Coast Shire Council has launched a review after Cowes Foreshore Market stallholders lost up to 50% revenue.

BASS Coast Shire Council is reviewing how markets are run on council-managed land across the shire after a turbulent summer that saw stallholders on Phillip Island lose up to half their revenue when the popular Cowes Foreshore Market was shifted from The Esplanade.

The strategic review comes after a petition signed by 2000 residents, ratepayers and holidaymakers was presented to council in February calling for the market to be brought back to its traditional foreshore home.

The market was moved to the carnival site on the corner of Thompson Road and Cowes Rhyll Road over summer to make way for the $9.6 million Cowes Foreshore Precinct Project which has been upgrading Thompson Avenue North and The Esplanade since late September.

Cowes stallholder Fiona Blandford told council the carnival site was an uneven paddock with no running water that drove visitors away after a single visit.

Ms Blandford estimated the foreshore market brings about $10 million to the island each year and described it as a destination event on par with Puffing Billy and the Rose Street markets in Fitzroy.

Council voted to accept the petition and committed to delivering a report on the review no later than September.

Concerns have also been raised about Phillip Island becoming saturated with too many markets operating on public land.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said local markets were close to the heart of the community.

"We've heard clearly from our community that markets matter - not just as places to shop, but as places to connect," Cr Tessari said.

"This strategic review is about listening, learning and making sure our markets continue to work well for everyone into the future."

Markets such as the Corinella Community Market, Inverloch Farmers Market and the Island Foreshore Market are held on council land while others including the Churchill Island Farmers Market operate on non-council land.

Council said it must balance the benefits markets bring with public safety, amenity, environmental protection, operational capacity and fair and transparent governance.

Three tailored surveys have been opened for market visitors, stallholders and local businesses to have their say on what works well, what could be improved and the role council should play in managing markets.

Cr Tessari encouraged anyone with a connection to markets to share their views.

"I encourage anyone with a connection to markets to take a few minutes to share their views so we can achieve a great outcome for the whole region," he said.

The review will provide council with an evidence-based framework to guide future decision-making on markets held on council land.

Surveys are open until Sunday May 24 and can be completed at engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au/markets.