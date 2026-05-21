Council’s market review shines spotlight on Lions Club

Bass Coast Shire has invited community feedback on all regional markets, with Inverloch's event attracting 60 regular stallholders.

Bass Coast Shire Council is reviewing markets around the shire, inviting the community to comment.

The Inverloch Community Farmers Market is just one of the local markets that draws a loyal crowd each time it appears, although it’s more than just that.

For the Inverloch Lions Club, it’s also the backbone of their fundraising.

Bass Coast Shire Council is undertaking a strategic review of markets across the region, and Inverloch Lions Club president Terry Hall said the local market is vital amongst the community.

Mr Hall said Inverloch Lions had been running the market for over 10 years, with the event consistently attracting 60 stallholders.

The club runs about 12 regular markets each year, as well as four twilight markets.

“They pay us a fee for their place at the market and that gives us a good base to be able to distribute funds to the needy in the community,” Mr Hall said.

“It’s the backbone of our fundraising and involves every member of the club.”

The market has a strong reputation with both locals and visitors, and the feedback received is overwhelmingly positive.

“Our market is referred to as the happy market,” he said.

Council has invited the community to provide feedback as part of a broader review of Bass Coast markets.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said local markets have always been an important part of the community.

“We’ve heard clearly from our community that markets matter, not just as places to shop, but as places to connect,” Cr Tessari said.

“This strategic review is about listening, learning and making sure our markets continue to work well for everyone into the future.”

Mr Hall said he hoped Council understood the importance of the market when undertaking the review, not only to the Lions Club, but to the community as a whole.

“We feel that we can contribute to locals and visitors alike,” he said.

“The markets are well received by the community and visitors.”

But the market is not beyond improvement, as the Lions would like to see better wheelchair access into The Glade.

The current setup has stairs at one entry point, but a longer detour is required for those with a disability.

Mr Hall said that the Lions, with support from the Council and the community bank, had engaged consultants to develop a plan, and once completed, the plan will go on public exhibition for community comment.