Bass Coast unites for the Year to Volunteer Expo at Berninneit

Volunteer Week was celebrated with a Volunteer Expo at Berninneit in Cowes hosted by the Phillip Island Community & Learning Centre (PICAL).

Malcolm Finlay and Kathy Hill from Australian Red Cross Emergency Services at the Phillip Island Volunteer Expo at Berninneit in Cowes. b19_2126

THE HEART of volunteering is now beating a little stronger on the Bass Coast after the Phillip Island Community & Learning Centre (PICAL) hosted a landmark event to celebrate local volunteers who keep this region running.

State Coal Mine volunteer Dyonn was interviewed by South Coast FM volunteers Bill Ten Eyck and Christine Basil with South Coast FM Manager Andre Sawenko at the controls for a live broadcast for Volunteer Week from Berninneit. b10_2126

In honour of National Volunteer Week, the ‘Your Year to Volunteer’ Expo at Berninneit provided a day of connection, inspiration and growth for current and aspiring volunteers.

The doors of Berninneit were thrown open to showcase the incredible diversity of volunteer organisations within Bass Coast Shire. From environmental conservation and emergency services to community arts and social support, the Expo highlighted the vital role thousands of locals play in strengthening Bass Coast through their time and effort.

The event kicked off with a vibrant marketplace of 25 community stalls which served as a dual-purpose hub for local organisations to showcase their work, while local residents browsed volunteer opportunities that aligned with their personal passions.

“It is a great way to allow community groups to show who they area,” said David Rooks from the organising committee representing the Phillip Island Community & Learning Centre Inc (PICAL).

“It helps build community capacity, they all give back to the community,” he said.

Cassie Atkinson from Volunteering Gippsland said it was about sharing knowledge.

“A way to attract and support volunteers and provide a space for organisations to network and develop new skills. The greatest need is for more volunteers,” she said.

“The nature of volunteering was changing with the highest number of volunteers now 15- to 25-year-olds. Young people like to volunteer for events because it is short and sharp with a minimum of meetings,” said Ms Atkinson.

“They love to do things they are passionate about such as the environment and enjoy anything that they can add to their C.V.”

John Simmons, Robyn Bateup and Ian Stevenson from the Wonthaggi Fire Station representing the CFA at the Phillip Island Volunteer Expo in Cowes. b14_2126

For many the hurdle to volunteering is simply not knowing where to start.

Members of the community were encouraged to ask questions and discover the hidden stories behind many of the local groups that shape our backyard. The expo was designed to match volunteer skills with a cause that needed them.

Maggie Leslie and Elaine Alexander from the Phillip Island Historical Society welcome new members to help preserve the Island’s irreplaceable heritage.

Recognising that the strength of a volunteer network relies on the health of its organisations, PICAL also hosted a development workshop to provide a dedicated space for Bass Coast community groups to sharpen their skills.

Cowes CWA members Lorraine Roy (President), Gayle Jennings (Secretary) and Sue Stevens at the Phillip Island Volunteer Expo. b13_2126

Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, the content of the PICAL workshop was guided by the groups that registered for the expo. This ensured the topics, which ranged from volunteer management to digital engagement, were both practical and relevant.

Sue Viney (President) and Allan Biggs (Vice-President) of the Phillip Island and District Genealogical Society at the Phillip Island Volunteer Expo. b16_2126

Beyond building skills, the workshop offered rare networking opportunities, allowing volunteer groups to build bridges with other volunteer organisations by sharing common experiences and challenges.

Cassie Atkinson Volunteering Gippsland and Laurel Hill Bass Coast Shire Council at the Volunteer Expo at Berninneit in Cowes. B08_2126

Volunteering Gippsland is an online volunteer hub which aims to build the capacity of community organisations through providing free, online volunteer management tools.

Lorraine, Sheryn (President) and Connie from the Phillip Island View Club View Club which is focussed on social and fundraising activities. b11_2126

For more information go to volunteeringgippsland.com.au