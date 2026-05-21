Transport volunteers driving 265,000km a year

Service has helped 5200 patients across 6800 medical trips since Foster branch launched in 2023.

Royal Flying Doctor Community Transport volunteers gather with State Nationals MP Melina Bath at the Foster recognition luncheon for National Volunteer Week. Back row from left, Ms Bath, Celia Sutterby, Terry Harrington, Daniel Milton, David Gallacher, David Brook, Roger Rusden, Rob Bredin, Dianne Frey, Bruce Straw, Jadie Hunter and Julie Donahue. Front row from left, Barb Wilson, Linda McMullan, Deb Martin and Meagan Clark.

Foster volunteer drivers travelled more than 265,000 kilometres last year ferrying around 5200 patients to medical appointments across South Gippsland through the Royal Flying Doctor Community Transport program.

State Nationals MP Melina Bath marked the milestone at a Foster luncheon during National Volunteer Week, where she paid tribute to the drivers who keep the service running.

The Foster branch was established in 2023 and has grown into a key link for South Gippsland residents who otherwise face long drives or limited public transport when accessing healthcare.

Across the past 12 months the team completed 6800 trips, with drivers covering distances comparable to circling Australia more than seven times.

"Volunteers are the backbone of this program," Ms Bath said.

"They don't just provide a lift.

"They offer connection, reassurance and a friendly face for people who may otherwise feel isolated."

Ms Bath said many of the trips offered passengers more than transport, with drivers often providing a conversation and the comfort of knowing someone cares.

"For many clients, these journeys are about more than attending appointments - they are moments of genuine human connection," she said.

"These remarkable efforts highlight the scale of impact our volunteers have in our community."

The Royal Flying Doctor Community Transport service launched in 2018 and now operates across 10 regional Victorian sites including Foster, Sale, Lakes Entrance, Heathcote, Rochester, Warracknabeal, Numurkah, Cobram, St Arnaud and Robinvale, with volunteer drivers using a fleet of maintained, insured, RFDS-branded vehicles to take eligible clients from home to medical appointments and funded social support groups.

Ms Bath thanked all volunteers who contribute to regional resilience.

"National Volunteer Week is an important opportunity to recognise and thank all those across our communities who give their time so selflessly," she said.