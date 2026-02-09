‘Dark tourism’ predictions for Leongatha a load of rubbish

LAST Saturday, The Good Weekend magazine, which appears in The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald, ran a story about ‘The Leongatha Mushroom Murder House’ being Australia’s newest ‘dark tourism’ site. It sounded like a load of hogwash.

They’re calling the Leongatha ‘Mushroom House’ Australia’s newest ‘dark tourism’ site but locals say it’s a load of rubbish.

LAST Saturday, The Good Weekend magazine, which appears in The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald, ran a story about ‘The Leongatha Mushroom Murder House’ being Australia’s newest ‘dark tourism’ site.

It sounded like a load of hogwash.

But we took a run down to Gibson Street anyway.

Turns out there was something going on down there - someone had put the green bin out!

And they’d mowed the nature strip too. Maybe they put the cuttings in the bin.

There were no people, no cars, no tour buses there over the weekend, but someone had put the green bin out.

We took the opportunity to ask a few of the locals if they’d seen a steady stream of cars kicking up the dust as they went down Worthy Street in recent weeks or maybe a tour bus or two - no.

“I’m not standing out the front that often but no, I haven’t seen any,” said one near neighbour.

There wasn’t much else to say except to apologise for being a nuisance.

“That’s ok. No problem,” she said as she helped her hubby get the shopping out of the car.

That’s your “dark tourism site” for you - a green bin out the front of Leongatha’s most photographed and filmed home, and a newly trimmed lawn.

So, no, Leongatha isn’t going to attract the crowds anytime soon, thank goodness.

But recent research from the University of New England has pointed to a rise in dark tourism around Australia, although a feature of the most visited of these sites is their historic perspective.

Port Arthur Historic Site (Tasmania).

Australia’s most famous dark tourism sites include: