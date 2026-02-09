Tuesday, 10 February 2026
News Mushroom Trial

‘Dark tourism’ predictions for Leongatha a load of rubbish

LAST Saturday, The Good Weekend magazine, which appears in The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald, ran a story about ‘The Leongatha Mushroom Murder House’ being Australia’s newest ‘dark tourism’ site. It sounded like a load of hogwash.

Michael Giles profile image
by Michael Giles
Published
‘Dark tourism’ predictions for Leongatha a load of rubbish
They’re calling the Leongatha ‘Mushroom House’ Australia’s newest ‘dark tourism’ site but locals say it’s a load of rubbish.

LAST Saturday, The Good Weekend magazine, which appears in The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald, ran a story about ‘The Leongatha Mushroom Murder House’ being Australia’s newest ‘dark tourism’ site.

It sounded like a load of hogwash.

But we took a run down to Gibson Street anyway.

Turns out there was something going on down there - someone had put the green bin out!

And they’d mowed the nature strip too. Maybe they put the cuttings in the bin.

There were no people, no cars, no tour buses there over the weekend, but someone had put the green bin out.

We took the opportunity to ask a few of the locals if they’d seen a steady stream of cars kicking up the dust as they went down Worthy Street in recent weeks or maybe a tour bus or two - no.

“I’m not standing out the front that often but no, I haven’t seen any,” said one near neighbour.

There wasn’t much else to say except to apologise for being a nuisance.

“That’s ok. No problem,” she said as she helped her hubby get the shopping out of the car.

That’s your “dark tourism site” for you - a green bin out the front of Leongatha’s most photographed and filmed home, and a newly trimmed lawn.

So, no, Leongatha isn’t going to attract the crowds anytime soon, thank goodness.

But recent research from the University of New England has pointed to a rise in dark tourism around Australia, although a feature of the most visited of these sites is their historic perspective.

Port Arthur Historic Site (Tasmania).

Australia’s most famous dark tourism sites include:

  • Port Arthur Historic Site (Tasmania). Australia’s most famous dark-tourism destination. A former penal colony where brutal punishment, isolation cells, and mass graves were the norm. The site of the 1996 Port Arthur massacre which adds a modern layer of tragedy.
  • Old Melbourne Gaol (Victoria). Home of Australia’s most notorious criminal, Ned Kelly, who was executed here in 1880.
  • Beechworth Gaol (Victoria). Another Ned Kelly–connected site, and still partially operational today. Its long history of executions, mental illness, and isolation makes it quietly eerie.
  • Sarah Island (Tasmania). Often described as Australia’s harshest penal settlement. Escapes were nearly impossible, punishments extreme, and survival uncertain. Even Port Arthur was considered “better” by comparison.
  • Cape Grim (Tasmania). Site of the Cape Grim massacre (1828), where dozens of Aboriginal people were killed by settlers. A powerful and confronting example of colonial violence rather than prison history.
Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos