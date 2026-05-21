Drugs and stolen hospital wheelchair seized in Wonthaggi raid

A 32-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were charged after police dogs found methylamphetamine and cannabis at the McKenzie Street unit.

Police arrested a 32-year-old Wonthaggi man for possessing methylamphetamine, possessing cannabis and committing an indictable offence while on bail on Thursday morning.

Methylamphetamine, cannabis and a wheelchair stolen from a local hospital were all seized when police executed a drug search warrant at a Wonthaggi unit on Thursday May 21.

Officers from Wonthaggi Police Station, the Bass Coast Crime Investigation Unit and the Bass Coast Highway Patrol attended the McKenzie Street address at 9am with the assistance of the Police Dog Squad.

A drug detection dog located multiple amounts of methylamphetamine and cannabis inside the dwelling, where four people were present when police entered.

The stolen wheelchair has since been returned to the hospital.

There was a heavy police presence including the dog squad outside the McKenzie Street address.

A 32-year-old Wonthaggi man was arrested and charged with possessing methylamphetamine, possessing cannabis and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

A 35-year-old Wonthaggi woman was arrested and charged with possessing methylamphetamine and possessing cannabis.

Both were bailed to appear at the Korumburra Magistrates' Court on August 13.

Police said they were aware of community concerns about the dwelling and remained committed to taking action against anyone trafficking drugs in the area.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au, and information can be provided anonymously.