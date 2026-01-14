Emergency risks facing waterline communities

John from AusNet, Philippa Armstrong and Janice Orchard (CDCC), Rowanne Grinstead (WEN), Justin Murray (BCSC), Kim Sullivan (AusNet) and Nick Grant-Collins (BCSC Community Resilience) at the launch of the Waterline Emergency Handbook.

THE waterline communities, including Bass, Coronet Bay, Corinella, Tenby Point, Grantville, The Gurdies, Pioneer Bay and Jam Jerrup are all vulnerable to catastrophic storms and fires, which can result in extended power outages and significant disruption.

Extreme weather events such as storms may also cause unplanned power failures, leaving residents without essential services for prolonged periods.

The Waterline Emergency Network (WEN) has produced a booklet designed to provide residents with vital guidance for preparing for emergencies such as fires, storms and prolonged power outages.

It also identifies key local assets and sources of assistance that can be called upon in times of need.

The information compiled in the Waterline Emergency Handbook demonstrates how community members can support both themselves and each other before, during and after an emergency.

The WEN is a grassroots group of volunteers formed in response to recent storms and bushfires at Grantville and The Gurdies, meeting regularly to discuss strategies for keeping communities safe and informed.

Membership includes engaged community groups and individuals as well as representatives from the Country Fire Authority (CFA), State Emergency Service (SES), Corinella & District Community Centre (CDCC), Bass Coast Shire Council (BCSC) Community Resilience Team, Bass Coast Health and Bass Valley Primary School.

WEN’s goal is to share localised information with waterline residents about preparing for emergencies such as heatwaves, floods, fires, strong winds or power outages and managing the critical first 72 hours after an emergency.

Thanks to a grant from AusNet, 2,500 copies of the Waterline Emergency Handbook have been printed.

Waterline residents can pick up a free copy at the Corinella & District Community Centre, Corinella General Store, Coronet Bay Store and Post Office or the Grantville Transaction Centre.

To stay informed download the Vic Emergency App and follow the Bass Coast Shire Council Emergency Dashboard for real-time alerts on bushfires, floods, severe weather, road closures and power outages.

Access emergency information and preparedness resources at https://emergency.basscoast.vic.gov.au.