Fatal car and truck collision on Bass Highway

A driver has died following a collision between a car and a truck on the Bass Highway near Inverloch this morning.

Police blocked off the Bass Highway from Inverloch to Pound Creek Road following the accident.

A driver has died following a collision between a car and a truck on the Bass Highway between Inverloch and Leongatha this morning.

Emergency services were called to the highway near Duncans Road at about 8.20am on Tuesday.

Police, Ambulance Victoria, and three SES units responded.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

The truck driver was not physically injured.

The Bass Highway was closed between Inverloch and Pound Creek Road following the collision.

Police are still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has CCTV or dashcam footage, or has any other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.