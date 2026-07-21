Bass candidate vows to win back a major event for the Island

State Liberal candidate for Bass Rochelle Halstead says a Liberal government would fight to replace the MotoGP and Superbikes lost from Phillip Island.

Phillip Island has lost both the MotoGP and World Superbikes to South Australia. Photo: Peter Cleeland.

THE loss of the MotoGP and World Superbikes from Phillip Island would leave a hole in the local economy that a Liberal government would work to fill, State Liberal candidate for Bass Rochelle Halstead says.

Speaking at a press conference in Wonthaggi on Tuesday, Ms Halstead said the departure of the two events was a blow the Bass Coast would feel for years.

“Losing those two events will have quite a significant impact on our local economy,” Ms Halstead said.

“They have been iconic events for Bass Coast for a very long time, almost 30 years. So we will definitely feel it and I will be working very closely with our team to find ways of boosting our economy for local business who are really going to feel this loss.”

Asked whether she wanted a replacement event of similar scale, Ms Halstead said the MotoGP should never have been allowed to leave.

“The MotoGP’s pretty big and it should never have been lost in the first place,” she said.

“We’re incredibly disappointed to have lost it. But as Liberals we will be fighting to get something that will give that boost to our local economy.”

Ms Halstead was Bass Coast Mayor in February when the loss of the MotoGP was confirmed, and at the time warned it would leave a huge black hole in the local economy.

State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, who is not recontesting in November, said at the time she was devastated by the loss but placed the blame on the race owners for wanting to move to a city circuit.

“Phillip Island is home to and synonymous with the MotoGP,” Ms Crugnale said.

Shadow Minister for Health Georgie Crozier, State Liberal candidate for Bass Rochelle Halstead and Opposition Leader Jess Wilson on Tuesday.

“We are devastated the owners of the race wanted to move it from our stunning region and spectacular coastline to a street-based city race.”

Ms Crugnale said the State Government had put forward a strong proposal with extra funding to keep the race on the Island, and that work was underway on a replacement for the vacant October 2027 timeslot.

“Together with the council, I’m constantly in contact with the Minister for Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos, and we’re expecting an announcement this year about what goes into that timeslot,” she said.

Bass Coast Shire Council has been pushing for a replacement since the loss was confirmed. Mayor Cr Brett Tessari and Deputy Mayor Cr Ronnie Bauer took the case to Spring Street on Tuesday May 12, meeting government and opposition members armed with the council’s Repositioning Phillip Island Economic Future report.

The report sets out six rescue packages, including a year-round events pipeline, eco and wellness tourism, cultural programming, sports infrastructure investment and improved island access. It warns the twin losses could open a $290 million economic gap over the next decade without significant government investment.

Phillip Island had hosted the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix for almost 30 years before the State Government failed to secure a new contract, with rights holder Dorna Sports instead moving the race to a street circuit in Adelaide from 2027.

The final Island MotoGP will be staged over the weekend of October 23 to 25 this year.

The blow was compounded in June when Phillip Island also lost the World Superbike Championship to South Australia, with that event moving to The Bend from 2028 as part of the same deal that lured the MotoGP west.

Destination Phillip Island has estimated the combined loss will strip more than $70 million a year from the regional economy.