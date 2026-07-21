Radical Women takes its place in the heart of Wonthaggi

New public artwork honours the 1934 Miners’ Women’s Auxiliary Australia’s first women’s auxiliary attached to a mining union

Invy Horn Jam leads the procession from Apex Park to the Union Theatre for the launch of Radical Women.

HUNDREDS turned out under an unusually sunny winter sky on Saturday as Wonthaggi celebrated the launch of Radical Women a new public artwork honouring the Wonthaggi Miners’ Women’s Auxiliary.

The day began at Apex Park with a smoking ceremony led by Bunurong elder Sonia Weston, before Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari welcomed the crowd on behalf of the council.

“This is such a special moment for the Wonthaggi community, taking time to reflect on the legacy of the Wonthaggi Miners’ Women’s Auxiliary,” Cr Tessari said.

Bunurong elder Sonia Weston leads a smoking ceremony at Apex Park to open the Radical Women launch.

“A collective of such strong women who shaped the development of our town.”

The Invy Horn Jam street band then led a procession from the park up to the Union Theatre, retracing the footsteps of the auxiliary, with the first number dedicated to the Italian miners and families of Wonthaggi.

At the theatre, Bass Coast Shire Council chief executive Greg Box spoke about the power of public art and the spirit in which the work was made.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari welcomes the crowd at Apex Park.

“Everything about this work is in collaboration, is in sharing that story,” Mr Box said.

“It is a shared purpose and a care for our community.”

Over five days in January, community members came together at the Union for workshops, research and creative development through printmaking, collage and sewing, exploring the history and imagery of the town.

While the mural is mounted on the outside wall of the Union Theatre the textile and community-made pieces created during the workshops are displayed inside.

Artist Kay Abude thanked the community for welcoming her over the course of the project.

Radical Women collaborator Barba Moje and artist Kay Abude at the launch.

“I have had the absolute best time learning about the Wonthaggi Miners’ Women’s Auxiliary and have very much enjoyed spending time with the Wonthaggi community,” Ms Abude said.

“I’d especially like to thank the women who took part in the workshops earlier this year. Your stories, creativity and generosity are embedded throughout this artwork.”

State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale spoke on behalf of the State Government, which funded the project through the Victorian Women’s Public Art Program.

Bass Coast Shire Mayor Cr Brett Tessari, artist Kay Abude and State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale at the opening.

Radical Women is one of six projects delivered through the program, which aims to ensure the stories of women are seen and celebrated in shared public places.

“For too long, the achievements of women have been spectacularly underrepresented in the monuments and memorials that tell Victoria’s story,” Ms Crugnale said.

Formed in 1934 during a five-month coal miners’ strike, the auxiliary emerged as local families faced pay cuts, mass layoffs and poor working conditions.

The finished Radical Women artwork on the wall of the Union Theatre.

It became Australia’s first women’s auxiliary attached to a mining union, and the women went on to fight for a maternity wing at the miners’ hospital, a mothers’ rest room, a kindergarten and a public library.

At the heart of the work are Agnes Chambers, founding president of the auxiliary, and Agnes Doig, whose story was brought to the screen in the film Strikebound.

“With Radical Women, her story now rises from memory into permanence here in the heart of Wonthaggi where it belongs,” Ms Crugnale said.