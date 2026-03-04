End of year deadline for Stewart Road bridge

BASS Coast Council has approved a $2.2 million tender by Timber Restoration Systems for the renewal and strengthening of the Stewart Road bridge at Kernot.

Bass Coast Shire Western Port councillors, Mayor Rochelle Halstead, Cr Jan Thompson and Cr Jon Temby are celebrating the awarding of a $2.2 million tender for the renewal and strengthening of the Stewart Road bridge by the end of this year. B02_1026

A DECEMBER completion target has been set by Bass Coast Shire Council for the renewal and strengthening of the Stewart Road bridge at Kernot.

Cr Jon Temby said it was most important to get this work started as soon as possible.

“There has been brilliant work by council staff to fast-track the process so that as soon as this tender is accepted, work can get started very promptly, and that is going to improve emergency response, which has been of great concern to all in the area,” said Cr Temby.

Recognising the enormous work done by the community in expressing their concerns, Cr Temby said council had responded to that, and the bridge was going to greatly improve community access and amenity in the area.

Cr Jan Thompson said the community had been on tenterhooks waiting for a whole year.

Thanking the local community for working with council officers, Cr Thompson said the team had gone above and beyond to complete this as fast and as efficiently as possible to streamline the erection of the bridge.

Local farmers complained the bridge closure was having a significant impact on daily life for local landholders, residents and access to essential services.

The Federal Government committed $1.7 million to the project late last year, with Bass Coast Shire required to fund the remaining portion of the $2.21 million total cost.

Construction is anticipated to commence in April and be completed by late 2026.