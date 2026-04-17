Have you seen these people

Police are appealing for public help to find two people wanted on warrants in the Bass Coast area.

Bass Coast police have issued warrants for two people.

POLICE are appealing for public help to find two people wanted on warrants in the Bass Coast area.

Dean Lont 39 is wanted on warrants for burglary and weapon-related offences.

He is known to frequent the Latrobe, Baw Baw, Bass Coast and South Gippsland areas.

Emma Mason 43 from Morwell is wanted on warrants for assault, theft and drug-related offences.

Emma Mason is wanted on warrants for assault, theft and drug-related offences.

She is described as Caucasian approximately 170cm tall with a thin build, blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

She is known to frequent the Bass Coast and Latrobe Valley areas.

Anyone with information on either person is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.