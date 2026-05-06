Excellent Holstein heifers appeal in Leongatha

A couple of heifers are shown to potential bidders.

DAIRY farmers, livestock agents and family members of the vendor filled the indoor grandstand at the Eastern Victoria Livestock Exchange in Leongatha for Monday’s Nutrien SGL Dairy Sale, bidders snapping up 215 Holstein heifers due to calve between May and mid-July, 188 of those impregnated with sexed semen, the balance of the heifers in calf to Jersey bulls.

The high-quality cattle came from Peter Hanrahan’s Homebush Pastoral Company in Stony Creek, most with calves from sexed semen by Hickory and Rembrandt bulls.

Sires of the heifers included Dynasty, Larson, Fondoo, Do It Now, and Eye Candy.

Nutrien SGL auctioneer Michael Robertson in action during a busy dairy sale in Leongatha on Monday May 4.

Auctioneer Michael Robertson put his voice to the test, scarcely drawing breath and talking nineteen to the dozen as the heifers were displayed in pairs or threes, buyers having the chance to choose just one lot or as many of those in the ring that they wanted.

“The heifers are by the best bulls in the business,” he stressed during his introduction, noting the excellent care the animals have received and that “All the boxes are ticked.”

“The heifers are going to hit the ground running when they calve into your herd; the hard work’s been done for you folks,” Mr Robertson said, offering extra encouragement as the sale progressed.

He posed questions that presumably could have only one answer such as “Aren’t they clean boned, Aren’t they long framed? Aren’t they going to put a lot of milk in the vat?”

Sentinel-Times spoke to Bayles-based dairy farmer Jeff Ashby after the sale, who milks around150 cows and purchased about a dozen of the Homebush Pastoral Company heifers.

Dairy farmer Jeff Ashby of Bayles is happy with the high-quality heifers he bought at the recent dairy sale in Leongatha.

He paid between $2,300 and $3,300, describing the Holsteins as neat-uddered, nice and quiet, good types, and well presented.

“It was a good line of heifers over the whole sale,” Mr Ashby said.

The dearer cattle tended to be heifers closer to calving, with farmers not wanting to feed them for as long before that occurs.

“Some of the dearer ones I bought were bigger heifers,” Mr Ashby said.

His success at the sale proved well worth the drive from Bayles, Holsteins well suited to the area.