Linton Court Retirement Village seeks new manager as community legacy continues

Set among established gardens just a short stroll from the centre of Foster, Linton Court offers a welcoming place to call home.

LINTON Court Retirement Village in Foster is searching for the right person to take over the role of village manager and continue a legacy of affordable retirement living that stretches back more than 50 years.

The village was started in 1972 at the instigation of local farming couple Ted and Lydia Linton, who donated land they owned just 300 metres from the centre of Foster to the newly formed Linton Court Elderly Peoples Homes Society Inc.

The society is a registered charity with the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profit Commission, holds registered benevolent institution status and tax deductible gift recipient status.

Its mandated aims are to construct and operate independent living units designed to make life easier for older people, provided on an affordable and concessional basis.

The not-for-profit society has grown steadily and now has 27 independent living units, with plans to build more to meet the ongoing needs of local people into their retirement years.

Linton Court receives no government funding.

Honorary manager Lloyd McKenzie said the village held a special place in the community.

“I knew Ted and Lydia Linton very well, and can still remember the great joy they expressed when our Federal MP Peter Nixon opened the first units we constructed in 1979/80,” Mr McKenzie said.

“It still brings a tear to my eye and a warm glow in my chest when I regularly think of them looking down on us from above and smiling when they see what has grown out of the seeds they planted.”

Mr McKenzie said the spirit of the village reflected the wider community.

“We have a great community,” he said.

“Small country towns develop a being of their own and a great pride in who and what they are, and their people are prepared to personally contribute to ensure the wellbeing and future of their community.

“Our Corner Inlet community and towns therein certainly reflect that.”

People are often surprised when they inspect the units and hear of the generous financial arrangements for residents.

Inspections are available at any time, including weekends, and those not yet ready to make the move are encouraged to lodge their details on the waiting list.

Anyone who knows of a person interested in applying for the role of village manager is asked to pass the information on to Linton Court.

More information is available at lintoncourt.com.au.