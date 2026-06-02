Positive reconciliation steps in Mirboo North

Ray Young shares some of his culture with attendees at the Mirboo North Reconciliation Week gathering.

MIRBOO North students, teachers, those from the local kinder and childcare, and aged care residents and staff came together with First Nations people in Baromi Park to celebrate National Reconciliation week on Tuesday June 2.

“What a great day to be ‘All In’ for reconciliation,” Gunaikurnai/Yorta Yorta/Gunditjmara man Ray Young said, alluding to this year’s National Reconciliation Week theme, extending his respect to everyone present while acknowledging the traditional owners.

“It’s about getting out there and understanding other people’s culture,” he said, with that undoubtedly applying to Tuesday’s gathering and the reconciliation journey.

He then touched on a little of Indigenous culture, including the importance of slow-burning fires that allow regeneration of plants and insect life.

As well as conducting a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, Mr Young played his didgeridoo, the audience also enjoying a performance by the Dedlee Kultya Dancers from Kurnai College, the group’s members dancing to connect with their heritage and because they can.

Mirboo North Primary School Captains spoke, Jackson Richards remarking on the importance of working together to achieve reconciliation, while Ava Halliday said, “Things in Australia need to be equal for all.”

Mirboo North Secondary College School Captain Fletcher Petty reflected on the past and the aim of building a positive future.

Mirboo North Secondary College School Captain Fletcher Petty speaks, following on from Mirboo North Primary School Captains Ava Halliday and Jackson Richards.

Mirboo North Primary School Marrung teacher Joel McDonald-Eckersall spoke to the Sentinel-Times about some of what the students learn at school, including discovering the cultures of the Gunaikurnai and Bunurong people who both have claims to the area in which Mirboo North is located.

Students also learn about Indigenous plants, creation stories, reconciliation and Sorry Day.

In the leadup to Tuesday’s gathering, Convenor of the Mirboo North & District Reconciliation Network, which organised the event, Gayle Margaret, explained its purpose.

“By bringing everyone together in a safe space, we encourage all ages to learn about the full history of where we live, work and enjoy our lives, not just about the colonial settler history of the past 238 years,” she said.

“It also helps us to understand and respect different outlooks and perspectives on social, cultural and environmental issues,” Ms Margaret added, noting we can learn from and be proud of the descendants of the oldest surviving cultures on earth.

South Gippsland Shire councillor John Schelling talked to the Sentinel-Times about the significance of Tuesday’s gathering.

“I appreciate that we live in a land that’s so beautiful and they were the first people here,” he said of those from First Nations, noting the importance of understanding their culture, and expressing the wish for people to come together as one acknowledging who was here first and those who have contributed along the way.

“We’ve got to understand there was a lot of hurt in the early days,” Cr Schelling said, pleased at the positive steps that are now being taken towards reconciliation.

Ray Young prepares for the Smoking Ceremony.