“Expect to see us,” police warn drivers

Bass Coast police have warned local motorists to expect more patrols along the Cape Paterson-Inverloch Road area as speed and driver behaviour remain focuses.

Drivers have been warned to “expect to see us” as police continue patrols on Cape Paterson-Inverloch Road.

Bass Coast police have warned local motorists to expect more patrols along the Cape Paterson-Inverloch Road area as speed and driver behaviour remain focuses.

Bass Coast Eyewatch issued a recent reminder on social media that speeding drivers would find ominous, stating that local police would continue to patrol the road, monitoring speed and ensuring safe driving.

“Expect to see us around,” the post stated.

The police presence comes amid broader concern around road safety across Bass Coast and South Gippsland, particularly as Winter is accompanied by wet roads, as well as darker mornings and reduced visibility in general.

A Bass Coast Highway Patrol member previously told the Sentinel-Times that speed remains one of the primary issues that police are seeing locally, along with unlicensed driving, drink driving and distracted driving.

“Obviously speed, unlicensed driving, including suspended and disqualified drivers, drunk drivers and alcohol-affected drivers are usually the main focus,” he said.

“On top of that would be distraction offences, so drivers using their phones, etc.”

Police identified major routes carrying weekend traffic towards Phillip Island as an area of concern, however the officer also said that many of the rural roads through South Gippsland and towards Wilsons Promontory are also dangerous because of their winding nature and higher speeds.

“When people do have collisions out that way, obviously the impacts are quite significant because of those conditions,” he said.

Drivers are being urged to slow down, avoid distractions and ensure their vehicles are ready for winter conditions, including checking tyre tread, windscreen wipers and demisters.

The increased patrols also come as several road safety projects are set to be delivered in Cape Paterson as part of the TAC Safe Local Roads and Streets Program.

The works will include a planned 40km/h area-wide speed limit in Cape Paterson, seven speed humps and two wombat crossings on Surf Beach Road, and 14 speed humps on Seaward Drive.