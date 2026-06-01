MDU too strong for Boolarra in battle of the Demons

Wayne Stewart catches his opponent, forcing him to get rid of the ball. W25_2226

IN the battle of the Demons it was the home side MDU who were to the fore racking up a 45-point win over Boolarra, 18-6-114 to 10-9-69.

MDU started quickly and had four majors on the board before Boolarra had even troubled the scorers.

They finished the first term with an accurate five goals straight while Boolarra, as has been their want all year, continued to burn their chances finishing with two goals three behinds from the same number of shots.

After the first break MDU put their foot down kicking the game’s next four goals and stretching their lead out to 45 points before Boolarra kicked a late goal to get the margin back to 39 points at the long break.

With the game all but gone Boolarra stuck with their higher ranked opponents in the second half kicking seven goals to eight over the course of the third and fourth quarters.

Pat Kerr again led the way for MDU with half a dozen with Trent McRae, Steve Forrester and Sam Wilson joining Kerr among the better players for MDU.

For Boolarra it was Matt Devon again leading the charge with the little big man slotting four of his side’s ten for the day.

It was not enough to earn him a spot in the Demons’ best though with co-captains Mason Porykali and Joel Mason joining coach Brendan Mason as the better performers for the visitors.

Post match Mason said he was “really happy with the way the boys responded from our game last week” before adding that he felt his side was simply “outclassed” on the day by an opposition that “took all their opportunities in front of goal kicking eight straight before kicking their first behind.”

Mason also noted he was somewhat hamstrung by injury on the day being “down to one on the bench after half time with defender Joel Rasmus injuring a hamstring and Tarmah Litle looking to have done an ACL”.

His counterpart on the day Rhett Kelly said after the match “it was another great day for football, and I am pleased to get back on the winners’ list”.

It was not all smooth sailing for the winning side though with Kelly adding “Boolarra pressured us at different stages of the game, and we didn’t adjust as much as I would have liked when the momentum had swung their way” adding that his side “allowed them to move the ball too easily at times.”

Kelly noted he was “extremely pleased with the even contribution from the lads over the last few weeks” which he feels is a sign that “we are not reliant on only a few”.

When asked what his focus would be over the league bye Kelly was quick to respond “we will continue to focus on our defence across the entire ground.”

In a sign last year’s fourth placed side is far from the finished product in season 2026, yet.