Driver killed in two-vehicle collision at Ruby

A person has died and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on South Gippsland Highway at Ruby this morning.

Police block the South Gippsland Highway between Leongatha and Ruby after a fatal collision on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the South Gippsland Highway after two vehicles collided about 7.15am on Wednesday morning.

The driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.

The South Gippsland Highway was closed between Korumburra and Leongatha for several hours while police processed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au