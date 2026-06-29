Focus on South Gippsland farm and food security as council meets Agriculture Minister

A South Gippsland Shire Council delegation to Canberra last week got the chance to hear first-hand what measures are being taken to protect Australia’s agricultural production from the threat of bird flu.

A delegation from the South Gippsland Shire Council met with the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry the Hon Julie Collins MP last week, on the sidelines of the Australian Local Government Association national assembly, discussing food security issues in the local region. They are, from left, Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey, the Hon Julie Collins, Deputy Mayor Brad Snell, Cr Sarah Gilligan, Tony Peterson, the shire’s Executive Director of Strategy and Integrity.

A SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council delegation to Canberra last week got the chance to hear first-hand what measures are being taken to protect Australia’s agricultural production from the threat of bird flu when they met with the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, the Hon Julie Collins MP.

In the middle of a busy week, as confirmation was received of the arrival of the H5N1 bird flu on Australian shores, in Western Australia and South Australia, Ms Collins still found time to meet with the South Gippsland delegation in Parliament House.

Meeting with Minister Collins, while in Canberra to attend the National General Assembly of the Australian Local Government Association were Mayor Cr Natha Hersey, Deputy Mayor Cr Brad Snell, Cr Sarah Gilligan and the shire’s Executive Director of Strategy and Integrity. Tony Peterson.

Discussion revolved around the future of agriculture in South Gippsland.

“The conversation focused on food security and protecting prime agricultural land while balancing growing pressures from renewable energy, carbon projects, housing and other development,” said a spokesman for the council.

“The group also discussed opportunities for food processing and agricultural value-adding to keep more economic benefit in our region and build resilient agricultural supply chains.”

A delegation from the South Gippsland Shire Council met with policy adviser to the Hon Anika Wells, Minister for Communications and Minister for Sport Dan Goodman, including Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey and Deputy Mayor Cr Brad Snell.

The South Gippsland Shire Council delegation also met with Dan Goodman, adviser to the Hon Anika Wells, Minister for Communications and Minister for Sport, Mary Aldred MP, the Member for Monash and Pat Hetherington, Interim Coordinator-General National Emergency Management Agency and Jill Charker, Deputy Coordinator-General.

“The meetings covered a range of key advocacy priorities for South Gippsland, including improved telecommunications, support for sport and recreation facilities, and streamlining Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements,” said Council.

The delegation also participated in the ALGA national assembly, voting on a range of measures that will be submitted to the government for action, including a call for the Australian Parliament to restore Financial Assistance Grants to 1 per cent of federal taxation revenue annually.