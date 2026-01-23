From chippy to AFL captain: The meteoric rise of Poowong's Jai Newcombe

Former carpenter's apprentice and Poowong Magpies junior Jai Newcombe (left) has been named Hawthorn co-captain alongside James Sicily in a historic first for the club. Photo: hawthornfc.com.au

Poowong product and lifelong Hawks fan Jai Newcombe has been named co-captain of Hawthorn following a remarkable rise from country footy to AFL stardom.



The 24-year-old joins James Sicily at the helm in the first co-captaincy in the club's history.



Gippsland Power knocked Newcombe back at 16, 17 and 18 due to his small stature.



He cracked the squad as a 19-year-old in 2020 but COVID wiped out the entire season.



At that point Newcombe was working as a carpentry apprentice in Warragul and playing for the Poowong Magpies.

We heard he was decent on the worksite too... pic.twitter.com/1tY8wPKUAQ — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) January 22, 2026

Box Hill Hawks general manager Daniel Napoli invited him down for a pre-season trial and Newcombe made the long commute twice a week from Warragul to train with the VFL side.



After just six games under then-coach Sam Mitchell, Hawthorn selected the lifelong Hawks fan at pick 2 in the 2021 mid-season draft.



Nine days later he made his AFL debut against Sydney and set a competition record with 14 tackles.



Newcombe has now played 102 games, won the 2024 Peter Crimmins Medal as the club's best and fairest, and wears the iconic No.3 jumper previously worn by Leigh Matthews, Jordan Lewis and Mitchell.



Newcombe told SEN Mornings his dad Clint, a Poowong club stalwart with more than 300 games, shaped him into the player he is today.



"My Dad's been massive in terms of what I accept for myself, which then allows me to continually push myself to be better," Newcombe said.



"The constructive criticism as a kid was big in me developing into the person that I am now."

"You two look good together" 😮‍💨⁰⁰The moment Jai found out he'd be joining Sis to lead the club in 2026 🎬 pic.twitter.com/BUBkhjbfq3 — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) January 22, 2026



Newcombe broke the news to his parents over dinner at the family home in Poowong.



"Dad sort of sat back in his chair with a massive smile on his face," he said.



"It took him a few seconds to come to terms with what I had just said.



"Mum was clapping her hands and was filled with excitement straight away."



Newcombe said the co-captaincy model would allow him and Sicily to share the growing responsibilities of the modern captain's role.



"I think we're going to round each other off very nicely," he said.



"He's been huge for us as a club over the last three years.



"He's been the main driver of us progressing the way we have and I'm very lucky to now be standing alongside him."



Hawthorn CEO Ash Klein said Newcombe's development on and off the field had been impressive.



"Both men have been clear leaders within our club and we feel this is an opportunity for both of them to take our club forward," Mr Klein said.