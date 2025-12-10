Gardeners and Men’s Shed settle month-long standoff

Paul Bentley, Carol Sheerman, Jessica Harrison (secretary), Jenny Parsons, Stella Hitchins, Mue Hsay, Ethan and Mary Bool (president) of the Wonthaggi Harvest Community Garden Group return to their garden plots at the Wonthaggi Men’s Shed. b05_4925

By Bruce Wardley

A STANDOFF between the Wonthaggi Harvest Community Garden and Wonthaggi

Men’s Shed is over after VCAT mediation.



Keys to the site were returned to both groups last week after a successful mediation process initiated by Bass Coast Shire Council using an independent Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal mediator.



In separate agreements prepared by Bass Coast Shire, the community garden group will access the site on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and the Men’s Shed on Tuesday and Thursday each week.



Garden group volunteer Stella Hitchins said it was lovely to be back in the garden.



“The poppies and sweet peas are all in flower and we have perfect cabbages and garden produce ready to harvest,” Ms Hitchins said.



“But we also need to do a lot of weeding.”



A member of both groups, volunteer Burt Roos said he hoped there would be no more trouble.



“This should never have happened,” Mr Roos said.



“Let’s hope it works this time.”



Garden group secretary Jessica Harrison said both groups now had equal standing.



“We’re looking forward to both groups moving forward and growing,” she said.



An open day will be held at the community garden between 10am and 1pm on Saturday, December 20. Plants and clothes will be available for a donation.