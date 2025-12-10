Mayor Rochelle Halstead recognised as finalist for Mary Rogers Award

Cr Rochelle Halstead’s selection as a finalist in the Mary Rogers Award recognises her significant achievements and leadership.

BASS Coast Shire Council Mayor Rochelle Halstead has been recognised as a finalist for the prestigious Mary Rogers Award, acknowledging her exceptional leadership, resilience and long-standing commitment to community service.



The Mary Rogers Award honours women in local government who embody the spirit of Mary Rogers by championing equality, strengthening community wellbeing, and mentoring emerging female leaders.



Council extended its warmest congratulations to Kylie Spears from Maroondah City Council, who has been awarded the 2025 Mary Rogers Award for her outstanding contributions as a civic leader. Her dedication to equality, community wellbeing and sustainability, along with her commitment to supporting emerging women leaders, reflects the true legacy of Mary Rogers.



Cr Halstead’s recognition also reflects her courage and resilience. Having faced profound personal loss and her own breast cancer diagnosis, she rebuilt her life in



Bass Coast, was elected to Council in 2020, served two terms as Deputy Mayor, and now leads Council with compassion, integrity and strength.