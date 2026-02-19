Garlic festival returns to Korumburra

A garlic grower shows off his produce at the South Gippsland Garlic Festival.

CLOSE to two tonnes of fresh Australian garlic will descend on Korumburra Showgrounds when the South Gippsland Garlic Festival returns for its second year on Saturday February 28.

The festival, billed as the most significant garlic event in Victoria, aims to showcase and educate visitors about the huge array of garlic varieties grown in Australia, how to cultivate it at home and how to use it in the kitchen.

Organisers said they expected even bigger crowds than last year’s successful inaugural event at the Korumburra Showgrounds.

Victorian growers confirmed for the event include Balmattum Garlic, Pure Garlic, Gerdavale Garlic and Franklin River Garlic with Garlic Kingdom travelling from Countegany in New South Wales.

An impressive array of stallholders will also be selling food, drink, fresh garlic and garlic products throughout the day.

The Festival Kitchen will feature a line-up of top Gippsland and Melbourne chefs whipping up their favourite garlic dishes in interactive cooking demonstrations.

The kitchen line-up includes Atsu Tanaka-Morrison from Tsuko Japan in Korumburra, Jodie Odrowaz and Michael Clark from Messmates Dining in Warragul, Alejandro Saravia from Farmers Daughters in Melbourne, Francesco Laera from Trulli in Meeniyan and Trevor Perkins from Hogget Kitchen in Warragul.

Award-winning food writer, author and radio personality Richard Cornish will host the cooking demonstrations for the first time chatting with the chefs and asking plenty of garlicky questions as they work.

The festival bar will feature a garlic-themed beer by Burra Brewing alongside offerings from Maffco Brewery and Distillery, Mates Gin Distillery, Fleet Wines, Cannibal Creek Vineyard, Carrajung Estate, Gippsland Wine Company and Gurneys Cider.

The Garlic University, an educational hub run by the Australian Garlic Industry Association, will return with presentations on small farm and commercial growing by industry authorities including Penny Woodward and a question and answer panel with garlic growers and specialists.

The festival stage will feature performances from Gippsland locals Seth Stone and The Forge and The Voice 2021 runner-up Mick Harrington.

Entertainment for children will include shows from The Mik Maks, an appearance from Bluey, face painting and colouring in.

The South Gippsland Garlic Festival runs from 9am to 5pm on Saturday February 28 at Korumburra Showgrounds on Sanders Street.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 concession, $5 for children and $35 for a family pass of two adults and two children.

Children under three are free.

The festival is dog friendly.

Paid parking is available, with more parking on surrounding streets.

Tickets are available at southgippslandgarlicfestival.au.

For more information contact info@southgippslandgarlicfestival.au.