Giants denied after comeback falls one point short

Korumburra-Bena’s Nick Besley gets his kick away with Cora Lynn’s Nathan Gardiner trying to spoil. Photo: NSM Images.

KORUMBURRA-BENA fought hard to go down by just one point to Cora Lynn on Saturday.

A closely matched first quarter fell away after a lapse in concentration during the second quarter, but the Giants clawed their way to an epic comeback, despite missing out on the four points.

“The comeback at the end was really good. We kicked 3.8 in the last quarter, keeping them to one goal,” Korumburra-Bena club president Ken Myors said.

“If one of those behinds had been another goal, we would’ve been sitting pretty.

We were devastated about the loss, but still extremely positive. Josh (Hopkins, coach) spoke very highly of the boys and about their efforts.”

The Giants started slow in the first quarter, but after taking a moment to settle, they brought the margin back to two-point difference at the first siren.

The second quarter got away from the Giants as the Cobras kicked away for a five-goal haul, forcing Korumburra-Bena to play catch up in the second half.

“We certainly fought back. Cora Lynn kicked a couple of late goals in the third quarter, which blew the margin out a bit, but we were closer at about 12 points down,” Myors said.

“Everyone stepped up. It was really difficult to find any passengers on the day. I think everybody contributed something at some stage during the game.”

There were a couple of standouts out on the ground.

Aaron Turton was in everything and gave a lot of drive up the ground through the middle and into the forward line.

In the midfield, Curtis Bywater and Jordan Waite performed exceptionally well.

Waite and Tom Crocker each kicked three goals for the day, and Guy Dickson was serviceable all day, giving a bit of strength in the ruck and putting the pressure on in the defence.

Tyler Newton was given the task of defending Cora Lynn’s key forward Nathan Gardiner and kept him to four goals.

“It was a game played in good spirits. It was just a really good game of footy,” Myors said.

Next week, Korumburra-Bena will play Kilcunda-Bass.

This will be an interesting game, as the clubs vie for the Gus James Memorial Shield.

“If we bring our best, we will certainly give them a good run for their money,” Myors said.

Korumburra-Bena will also be hosting its Ladies’ Day and the Auskickers will be out on the ground during halftime of the Seniors match.

Korumburra-Bena’s veterans will then play Kilcunda-Bass under lights.

“It’ll be a huge weekend for us, so hopefully we can get a few wins,” Myors said.