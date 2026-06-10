Don’t delete beach parking say Inverloch residents

Surveyors were out on Surf Parade Inverloch last week taking their measurements ahead of a final decision by council on the shared pathway and parking at next Wednesday’s council meeting.

IF THE Bass Coast Shire Council eliminates visitor carparking along Surf Parade as part of its plans for the completion of the shared pathway it should think again.

That’s the view of two local residents, engineers Jim Higgs and Glenn Morris, who have put a thoughtful submission to council demonstrating that all wanted elements - two-way road, beachside parking and pathway - can be accommodated within the road reserve without impacting the coastal reserve.

Mr Morris has written to councillors ahead of their meeting on Wednesday June 17, where they are due to decide the fate of Surf Parade, underscoring the views of the vast majority in Inverloch for all three elements to be included in revised plans.

“In 2019, nearly 73 per cent of community responses (more than 1200 people) to a survey gave a clear message to council that they wanted the project completed to the surf club with all three elements: shared pathway, carparking and two way carriageway,” said Mr Morris.

“Officers have advised us that they are potentially now considering completion of the shared pathway without carparking due to a possible funding shortfall.

“This will lead to community outrage,” he says.

“If council decide to eliminate the carparking component, then where will people park?

“If the 60 car parking bays are not built, beach visitors will seek parking in nearby streets including Lohr Avenue and Wave Street which will cause traffic mayhem in these streets and a fierce backlash from local respondents.”

Mr Morris said it was clear from the plan prepared by Jim Higgs, a traffic engineer, that the parking, two-way road and path could be accommodated without relocating infrastructure, and if cost was an issue, the work could be completed in two stages.

It would be better than putting up a project that no one wanted, he said.

“We have included in the revised design report a staging option at an estimated cost of about $900,000.”

The option involves completion of the full length of shared pathway and bollard zone, kerb and channelling along the southern side between Ozone and Goroke streets, completion of the car parking and two-way carriageway (5.5m) between the surf club and Wave Street, and deferment of the car parking between Wave Street and Ozone Street until additional funding is secured.