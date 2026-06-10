Structural review of Kilcunda’s historic Bourne Creek trestle bridge

The Bourne Creek timber trestle bridge at Kilcunda is to undergo a major structural review by Bass Coast Shire Council.

ONE of the Bass Coast’s most prominent landmarks and a major feature of the Bass Coast Rail Trail the iconic Bourne Creek timber trestle bridge at Kilcunda is to undergo a major structural review.

Bass Coast Shire Council has appointed a bridge engineering consultant to conduct rigorous testing and inspection of the ageing structure as a core component of the shire’s ongoing bridge asset management and preservation program.

The upcoming assessment which has been fully funded by council will guide the long-term future of the trestle bridge by providing council infrastructure managers with a definitive understanding of the bridge's current physical condition.

By gathering precise data on the timber structure council said it can effectively plan future maintenance schedules and make informed asset management decisions to safeguard the bridge's structural integrity for years to come.

The scope of the engineering contract involves a multi-staged, highly technical evaluation of the timber framework. Specialist engineers will conduct detailed visual and physical inspections of the entire bridge structure, focusing on timber condition testing and structural health assessments.

Key tasks will include identifying any internal rot, wood degradation, or shifting in the historic pylons. Additionally, the consultancy team will collect vital structural measurements and material data to support a comprehensive load rating assessment.

Once the fieldwork has concluded engineers will perform detailed calculations to determine the exact weight capacity the bridge can safely support. The final deliverable will be a detailed engineering report outlining specific recommendations for structural repairs, reinforcing works, and ongoing maintenance strategies.

Local residents and visitors to Kilcunda will notice specialised engineering teams working on and beneath the bridge deck over the coming weeks. Due to the height and complex design of the timber trestle structure, industrial rope access equipment will be utilised to safely inspect hard-to-reach columns and bracing underneath the span.

Late last year the partially collapsed viaduct bridge in Kilcunda was demolished because it was too late to save it. Unlike the heritage listed Bourne Creek trestle bridge which was put into service and refurbished as part of the new Bass Coast Rail Trail the old viaduct bridge was in poor condition and had been fenced off to the public.

The rail trail path was deliberately re-aligned to avoid using the viaduct bridge.

Bass Coast Shire Council confirmed that the Bourne Creek Trestle Bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists whenever it is safe to do so. Trail users are urged to exercise caution, obey all safety signage, and follow the directions of onsite contractors.