Gippsland to power Victoria as sod turns on $650 million wind deal

GIPPSLAND is set to power Victoria after the first sod was turned on the $650 million Delburn Wind Farm.

Work on the SEC project, about 15 kilometres northeast of Mirboo North, will begin in March with the 33-turbine wind farm expected to be operational by 2028.

The project will generate up to 205 megawatts of renewable energy — enough to power more than 130,000 homes.

South Gippsland Shire Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey said the project would be a vital injection for the local economy.

"The Delburn Wind Project is expected to create around 300 local jobs through construction and bring lasting benefits to our communities," Cr Hersey said.

"This is fantastic news for Gippsland and surrounding areas, including South Gippsland. The project will be a real boost for our local businesses and workers."

State Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio visited the site on Wednesday.

"Delburn Wind Farm is a step forward for renewable energy in Gippsland, creating local jobs and securing reliable, affordable power while marking the SEC's return to power generation in the region for the first time in 30 years," Ms D'Ambrosio said.

The SEC will hold 100 per cent ownership of the wind farm.

More than $22 million is expected to flow to the region in community benefit programs over the project's operational life.

SEC chief executive Chris Miller said the project was significant for Gippsland.

"The SEC Delburn Wind Farm is an important project for the SEC and the region," Mr Miller said.

"We're looking forward to engaging with the Gippsland community on the many exciting work and supplier opportunities that it will offer."

Local businesses and suppliers are being invited to register interest in construction and long-term operational opportunities.