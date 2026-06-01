Go Girls charity golf day smashes fundraising target

State Nationals MP Melina Bath with Go Girls Foundation chief executive Michelle Jobson.

NINETY-THREE golfers braved drizzle and cloud to swing their way through the Go Girls Foundation charity golf day at Leongatha Golf Club on Sunday May 17 raising more than $26,000 for women in need across South Gippsland.

The Ambrose-style event smashed its $20,000 target with $26,600 raised through ticket sales, raffles, a live auction, hole sponsorship and a sausage sizzle.

Sixteen of the 18 holes were sponsored by local and Melbourne businesses along with three local MPs including State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, Federal Monash MP Mary Aldred and State Nationals MP Melina Bath.

State Nationals leader Danny O’Brien was also among the local donors.

The Sea Wanderers men’s team and the Leongatha Golf Club women’s team took out the winning trophies, while the Fiona McMahon Hughes Trophy was awarded to Dean Gerdsen for displaying exceptional team spirit.

The funds will go towards the Go Girls South Gippsland Program which is set to start in September.

The four-month program assists women to find focus, direction and independence with a particular emphasis on empowering women at risk in local communities.

Go Girls Foundation chief executive and co-founder Michelle Jobson said the golf day would support the foundation’s sixth program in South Gippsland.

“Go Girls works with many women who have experienced family violence,” Ms Jobson said.

“Women in the region are terribly socially isolated and are battling mental health issues.

“Our four-month program assists them to become part of their local community.

“Many of our Go Girl graduates are now leading fulfilling lives either working or volunteering in their communities.

“We help the women create a vision for their future.

“During the program the women form friendships and many feel connected back into their community.

“At the end of the program a special celebratory luncheon is held for the women at the Inverloch RACV Resort.

“Local women train as volunteer mentors so that the women are mentored for six months after the completion of the program.”

Go Girls graduate Caroline Grainger said the program had changed her life.

“I’ve built friendships that I treasure and I’ve learned that they’re lucky to have me in their lives too,” Ms Grainger said.

“That was one of my biggest lessons: I am not just the one who is grateful.

“I am someone with value, someone who enriches the lives of the people around me.

“Go Girls gave me the courage to step forward, to say yes to opportunities and to believe that I truly have something to offer the world.”

An information session for the Go Girls South Gippsland Program will be held on Friday August 14 at the Wonthaggi Library at 10am and 1.30pm.

If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.