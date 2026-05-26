Artist expresses gratitude for successful exhibition launch

ArtSpace Wonthaggi president Ursula Theinert, artist Leigh Rowles, ArtSpace Wonthaggi curator Susan Hall, ArtSpace Wonthaggi secretary Deb Watson and prolific local artist Ellen Hubble at the opening of Leigh’s solo exhibition Expressions of Thought-Life on May 17.

ARTSPACE Wonthaggi celebrated abstract expressionism at its finest as it opened Leigh Rowles’ solo exhibition Expressions of Thought-Life on Sunday May 17.

Leigh captivated attendees with tales from her formative years, leading into her fabulous career both on and off stage and ultimately her inspirations for her works on the canvas - explorations of themes of science, self and, above all else, gratitude through an enchanting use of colour and texture.

Leigh is especially grateful to her fraternity of friends at ArtSpace Wonthaggi, whom she credits for the success of the exhibition.

“I think the way that it’s hung is an artwork in itself. It takes the eye of someone who understands colour, texture, size and what’s within a painting to come up with this layout. I love it, they’ve done a really good job,” she said.

“A lot of the engagement with the work comes from the presentation, and that’s nothing to do with me. I am very grateful.”

Leigh also thanked the community for its wonderful support and connection to the art world.

“I feel as if this community has wrapped its arms around me. In this place - this beautiful Bass Coast - the people are all embracing. It gives a very differently feeling - a safe, nurturing haven. That’s how I feel, and it’s a real joy,” Leigh said.

Lastly, Leigh gave a warm thank you to Karen Ellis-Murphy for her catering at the exhibition launch, which was enjoyed greatly by those in attendance.

At the time of writing, Leigh had sold two paintings - an amazing result.

The viewer of her artwork is often touched on an emotional and intellectual level, as much of Leigh’s work is a reflection of her place in the universe through expressive brushstroke and harmonious colour palettes.

It was noted that Leigh’s powerful abstract paintings entice the viewers, inviting them to explore and contemplate the meanings behind the alluring patterns, shapes and beguiling forms within the exhibition.

Expressions of Thought-Life will be exhibited at ArtSpace Wonthaggi until Saturday June 27. However, this is likely not the last the art community and the wider Bass Coast has seen of the wonderfully talented Leigh Rowles, as already she is contemplating what to put on her next canvas.

“What is left for me to do now is to return to the canvas and see what comes out,” she said.

“I’m always inspired by the goodness that’s around. There’s a lot of it, and it seems to direct itself towards me.”